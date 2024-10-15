Remembering What Made Rose Richardson So Special to Nolan
Anyone who knew Rosario "Rose" Richardson was blessed by her kindness, her smile, and her willingness to help. She was known by many for those attributes but also as the matriarch of the Arkansas men's basketball teams for 17 seasons.
Rose was the loving wife and beloved companion of Razorback coach Nolan Richardson. On Sunday, Nolan lost what he called his "best friend" when Rose died at their home in Fayetteville. She was 84.
Nolan and Rose made a great team. The Hall of Fame coach could be fiery and combative. Rose always extended a warm smile and open hand. They complemented each other but didn't seem that different to me. She was a pillar of strength while standing alongside her man and his principles. He could also display compassion and a heart as big as his will to win.
The University of Arkansas distributed this statement on behalf of the former coach:
“Our family has lost our beloved Rosario. She was always by my side and was the greatest coach’s wife I could have ever been blessed with. She was always loving, supportive and loyal. She was wholly dedicated to every job we held. Without her nothing that I accomplished would have been possible. I could confide in her about everything. She truly will be missed by me, but also millions of people, simply because she was a giver. Anytime you are a giver, it comes back to you and makes you stronger. That is what Rosario did for me. I have lost my best friend. I will miss her greatly.”
Two pictures of Rose are etched in my mind. The first is her sitting in the stands at Barnhill Arena, a few rows behind the UA bench, usually following a victory but sometimes after a loss in those first few seasons.
The first time I joined her for a chat was an easy, fun experience. I'd finished interviews with Nolan, the opposing coach and players, and written my story. I saw Rose sitting alone, waiting for Nolan to finish with all his tasks. I went over, she greeted me with that friendly smile, and welcomed me to sit with her. I was touched by her gentle nature and ability to make me feel comfortable.
As special people do, Rose asked about me with a genuine interest and kindness. It's a trait most folks don't display. I had met her before but instantly realized why Nolan glowed when he talked about Rose. She was one of those special people.
I wish I'd sat with her more. She had traits everyone wants in a best friend. I felt we could've been good friends, the same way I felt about Nolan for many years. Rose probably made everyone feel that way.
The other picture of Rose that sticks in my mind is one many have seen. She's with Nolan and the entire Razorback team following their dramatic 76-72 win over Duke to win the 1994 National Championship in Charlotte, NC. Appropriately, she's standing next to Coach Richardson, a spot she always occupied metaphorically.
Nolan got his due that night and he'll always be remembered as a champion. But he had already earned respect among those who saw him work, on the practice court, on game night, and away from the spotlight where he could be a caring and sensitive man.
Rose was Nolan's rock that enabled him to endure their first two seasons at Arkansas, which produced records of 12-16 and 19-14. The first year, some called for his firing. By the second year, it was obvious he could build a team and knew how to guide it to success.
But Rose and Nolan had more to worry about than basketball. Their darling daughter, Yvonne, was stricken with leukemia. They practically lived in Tulsa for the first 18 months when Yvonne was in the hospital. She died Jan. 22, 1987, but her memory and name live on as Nolan and Rose created the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville.
Rose and Nolan leaned on their love for one another in those tough times and for 37 more years. Those who knew Rose realize how much Nolan will miss her. But while he grieves, he'll also remember what made Rose special. He'll always carry that in his heart.