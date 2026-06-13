Sealy Injury Could Exacerbate Frustrating Calipari Trend Early in 26-27 Season

On Saturday afternoon, Arkansas head coach John Calipari shared the news that sophomore guard Isaiah Sealy injured his knee Friday and will require surgery.

"We don't know the timeline," Calipari said in a social media post. "I am disappointed for him because he has gotten so much better and spent time working on his game."

Isaiah Sealy hurt his knee playing pick up yesterday. It is going to require surgery. We don’t know the timeline. I am disappointed for him because he has gotten so much better and spent time working on his game. — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) June 13, 2026

A Springdale, Ark., native, Sealy didn't play much during the 2025-26 campaign. Only six times did he get into a game for 10 or more minutes. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds after getting into 19 games.

Sealy injury could lead to lack of depth for Hogs

Even with an incredible class of fellow guards and wings coming to Fayetteville this year, however, it's likely Sealy would've at least seen a little more playing time than he did in his freshman year. Arkansas has five guards — Billy Richmond III, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Abdou Torre, JJ Andrews and Jordan Smith Jr., who would've been ahead of Sealy on the depth chart.

Still, it's not too far out of the realm of possibility to suggest that Sealy consistently playing 8-10 minutes per game was in the cards.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari looks on against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With it now being known that he won't be on the floor for at least the start of the season, if not the entire year. That’s been a problem which has plagued Arkansas during the Calipari era could rear its ugly head from the opening tip of the season: a very noticeable lack of depth.

Calipari is understandably set in his ways. He likes to keep to a strict 7-8 man rotation that sometimes gets even more shallow in Arkansas' NCAA Tournament win over High Point, only seven Razorbacks saw action, and one of those was Sealy, who played for only a single minute.

The other six Hogs that got on the court averaged 33 minutes.

Even in a standard non-conference regular season game against Winthrop, Calipari only employed the services of eight Razorbacks.

Malique Ewin only played for seven minutes in that contest, a cardiac arrest-inducing 84-83 win for the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas does, of course, have plenty of talent in the backcourt this season. Cooper Bowser, Maper Maker and MIika Muurinen are set to anchor the Razorbacks' frontcourt.

But that still only makes eight players for Calipari to potentially use, and given Calipari's volatility in regard to substituting players, it's very possible that a 6-7 man rotation is used at various points throughout the season.

With Sealy hurt, there's now one less option at Calipari's disposal, which could be a major detriment in the throes of SEC play and the NCAA Tournament when the clock is ticking down.

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