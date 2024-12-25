All Hogs

Primer: While Football Fumbles, SEC Basketball Dominates Landscape

What fans need to know as conference wars loom in brutal run to league championship

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the second half against the UCA Bears at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas won 82-57.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the second half against the UCA Bears at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas won 82-57. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

FRISCO, Texas — While football gets all the accolades, whether deserved or not this season, it's SEC basketball that has evolved into the dominant brand of its sport.

As the page gets ready to turn to conference play, 10 SEC programs appear in the Top 25, including seven of the Top 13. For those doing the math, that's 54%, which means every other Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament is expected to hail from the SEC as well as the highest rated No. 4 seed.

It's quite the sign of respect. However, it's one that is certainly earned.

All but one team has at worst a 10-2 record, and even last place South Carolina, with its relatively pitiful 9-3 record, has the pleasure of knowing it recently knocked in-state rival Clemson out of the Top 25. If it weren't for the SEC, there would be several prominent programs around the country having banner years so far.

Instead, what has been left is a wake of the Who's Who of other conferences, namely the Big Ten and ACC. So, as a primer for what is expected to be the most brutal SEC regular season basketball schedule of all time, here is what fans need to know about each team.

#1 TENNESSEE (12-0)

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier attempts a shot against Middle Tennessee State.
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) attempts a shot during a college basketball game between Tennessee and MTSU held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable wins: No. 25 Baylor, No. 24 Illinois
Worst loss: None
Best scorer: Chaz Lanier (G), 19.2 ppg
Win streak: 12
First SEC opponent: No. 23 Arkansas, Jan. 4, ESPN, Noon

#2 AUBURN (11-1)

Auburn forward Johni Broome drives to the basket as Houston forward Joseph Tugler defends.
Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) drives to the basket as Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) defends during the first half at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Notable wins: No. 3 Iowa St., No. 15 Houston, No. 21 Purdue, North Carolina
Worst loss: No. 4 Duke
Best scorer: Johni Broome (F), 18.4 ppg
Win streak: 4
First SEC opponent: Missouri, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 3 p.m.


#5 ALABAMA (10-2)

Alabama guard Mark Sears scores on a lay-up.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) scores in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Notable wins: No. 15 Houston, No. 24 Illinois, North Carolina
Worst loss: No. 21 Purdue
Best scorer: Mark Sears (G), 17.8 ppg
Win streak: 4
First SEC opponent: No. 12 Oklahoma, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 5 p.m.

#6 FLORIDA (12-0)

Wichita State guard Harlond Beverly and Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. fight for a loose ball.
Wichita State Shockers guard Harlond Beverly (20) and Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) fight for a loose ball in the first half at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Notable wins: North Carolina
Worst loss: None
Best scorer: Walter Clayton, Jr. (G), 17.6 ppg
Win streak: 12
First SEC opponent: No. 10 Kentucky, Jan. 4, ESPN, 10 a.m.

#10 KENTUCKY (10-2)

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh celebrates during the second half against Louisville.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (0) celebrates during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Notable wins: No. 4 Duke, No. 14 Gonzaga
Worst loss: Clemson
Best scorer: Otega Oweh (G), 16.2 ppg
Win streak: 0
First SEC opponent: No. 6 Florida, Jan. 4, ESPN, 10 a.m.

#12 OKLAHOMA (12-0)

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears is introduced before a men's college Bedlam basketball game against Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) is introduced before a men's college Bedlam basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable wins: Michigan
Worst loss: None
Best scorer: Jeremiah Fears (G), 18.0 ppg
Win streak: 12
First SEC opponent: No. 5 Alabama, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 5 p.m.

#13 TEXAS A&M (10-2)

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV celebrates after forcing a turnover against Purdue.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) celebrates after forcing a turnover against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Notable wins: No. 21 Purdue, Ohio St.
Worst loss: Central Florida
Best scorer: Wade Taylor, IV (G), 16.0 ppg
Win streak: 6
First SEC opponent: Texas, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 7 p.m.

#16 OLE MISS (11-1)

Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla shoots the ball against Lindenwood.
Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) shoots the ball against the Lindenwood Lions during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Notable wins: None
Worst loss: No. 21 Purdue
Best scorer: Sean Pedulla (G), 14.8 ppg
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: Georgia, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 11 a.m.

#19 MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-1)

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard drives to the basket against Memphis.
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) drives to the basket against Memphis Tigers forward Nicholas Jourdain (2) during the second half at FedExForum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Notable wins: Memphis, Pitt
Worst loss: Butler
Best scorer: Josh Hubbard (G), 17.6
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: South Carolina, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 1 p.m.

#23 ARKANSAS (10-2)

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero goes up for a dunk in the second half against Pacific.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) goes up for a dunk in the second half against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 91-72. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Notable wins: Michigan
Worst loss: No. 25 Baylor
Best scorer: Adou Thiero (F), 17.6 ppg
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: Tennessee, Jan. 4, ESPN, Noon

VANDERBILT (11-1)

Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards mans the point against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jason Edwards (1) mans the point against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable wins: None
Worst loss: Drake
Best scorer: Jason Edwards (G), 18.9 ppg
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: LSU, Jan. 4, ESPN 2, 3:30 p.m.

GEORGIA (11-1)

Georgia forward Asa Newell dunks against Buffalo.
Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell (14) dunks against the Buffalo Bulls at Stegeman Coliseum. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Notable wins: St. John's
Worst loss: No. 8 Marquette
Best scorer: Asa Newell (F), 15.8 ppg
Win streak: 6
First SEC opponent: No. 16 Ole Miss, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 11 a.m.

LSU (10-2)

LSU guard Cam Carter fights for position against Florida Gulf Coast forward Michael Duax.
LSU Tigers guard Cam Carter (5) fights for position against Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Michael Duax (10) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Notable wins: None
Worst loss: SMU
Best scorer: Cam Carter (G), 16.4 ppg
Win streak: 2
First SEC opponent: Vanderbilt, Jan. 4, ESPN 2, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI (10-2)

Missouri guard Mark Mitchell celebrates with fans after defeating Kansas.
Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) celebrates with fans after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Notable wins: No. 7 Kansas
Worst loss: Memphis
Best scorer: Mark Mitchell (G), 13.8 ppg
Win streak: 0
First SEC opponent: Auburn, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 3 p.m.

TEXAS (10-2)

Texas guard Tre Johnson dunks during the second half against Delaware State.
Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) dunks during the second half against the Delaware State Hornets at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Notable wins: None
Worst loss: Ohio St.
Best scorer: Tre Johnson (G), 19.9 ppg
Win streak: 3
First SEC opponent: No. 13 Texas A&M, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA (9-3)

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles drives past Radford forward Isaiah Gaines.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) drives past Radford Highlanders forward Isaiah Gaines (6) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Notable wins: Clemson
Worst loss: North Florida
Best scorer: Collin Murray-Boyles (F), 16.2 ppg
Win streak: 6
First SEC opponent: No. 19 Mississippi State, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Published
Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

Home/Men's Basketball