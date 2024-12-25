Primer: While Football Fumbles, SEC Basketball Dominates Landscape
FRISCO, Texas — While football gets all the accolades, whether deserved or not this season, it's SEC basketball that has evolved into the dominant brand of its sport.
As the page gets ready to turn to conference play, 10 SEC programs appear in the Top 25, including seven of the Top 13. For those doing the math, that's 54%, which means every other Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament is expected to hail from the SEC as well as the highest rated No. 4 seed.
It's quite the sign of respect. However, it's one that is certainly earned.
All but one team has at worst a 10-2 record, and even last place South Carolina, with its relatively pitiful 9-3 record, has the pleasure of knowing it recently knocked in-state rival Clemson out of the Top 25. If it weren't for the SEC, there would be several prominent programs around the country having banner years so far.
Instead, what has been left is a wake of the Who's Who of other conferences, namely the Big Ten and ACC. So, as a primer for what is expected to be the most brutal SEC regular season basketball schedule of all time, here is what fans need to know about each team.
#1 TENNESSEE (12-0)
Notable wins: No. 25 Baylor, No. 24 Illinois
Worst loss: None
Best scorer: Chaz Lanier (G), 19.2 ppg
Win streak: 12
First SEC opponent: No. 23 Arkansas, Jan. 4, ESPN, Noon
#2 AUBURN (11-1)
Notable wins: No. 3 Iowa St., No. 15 Houston, No. 21 Purdue, North Carolina
Worst loss: No. 4 Duke
Best scorer: Johni Broome (F), 18.4 ppg
Win streak: 4
First SEC opponent: Missouri, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 3 p.m.
#5 ALABAMA (10-2)
Notable wins: No. 15 Houston, No. 24 Illinois, North Carolina
Worst loss: No. 21 Purdue
Best scorer: Mark Sears (G), 17.8 ppg
Win streak: 4
First SEC opponent: No. 12 Oklahoma, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
#6 FLORIDA (12-0)
Notable wins: North Carolina
Worst loss: None
Best scorer: Walter Clayton, Jr. (G), 17.6 ppg
Win streak: 12
First SEC opponent: No. 10 Kentucky, Jan. 4, ESPN, 10 a.m.
#10 KENTUCKY (10-2)
Notable wins: No. 4 Duke, No. 14 Gonzaga
Worst loss: Clemson
Best scorer: Otega Oweh (G), 16.2 ppg
Win streak: 0
First SEC opponent: No. 6 Florida, Jan. 4, ESPN, 10 a.m.
#12 OKLAHOMA (12-0)
Notable wins: Michigan
Worst loss: None
Best scorer: Jeremiah Fears (G), 18.0 ppg
Win streak: 12
First SEC opponent: No. 5 Alabama, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
#13 TEXAS A&M (10-2)
Notable wins: No. 21 Purdue, Ohio St.
Worst loss: Central Florida
Best scorer: Wade Taylor, IV (G), 16.0 ppg
Win streak: 6
First SEC opponent: Texas, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 7 p.m.
#16 OLE MISS (11-1)
Notable wins: None
Worst loss: No. 21 Purdue
Best scorer: Sean Pedulla (G), 14.8 ppg
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: Georgia, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 11 a.m.
#19 MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-1)
Notable wins: Memphis, Pitt
Worst loss: Butler
Best scorer: Josh Hubbard (G), 17.6
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: South Carolina, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 1 p.m.
#23 ARKANSAS (10-2)
Notable wins: Michigan
Worst loss: No. 25 Baylor
Best scorer: Adou Thiero (F), 17.6 ppg
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: Tennessee, Jan. 4, ESPN, Noon
VANDERBILT (11-1)
Notable wins: None
Worst loss: Drake
Best scorer: Jason Edwards (G), 18.9 ppg
Win streak: 5
First SEC opponent: LSU, Jan. 4, ESPN 2, 3:30 p.m.
GEORGIA (11-1)
Notable wins: St. John's
Worst loss: No. 8 Marquette
Best scorer: Asa Newell (F), 15.8 ppg
Win streak: 6
First SEC opponent: No. 16 Ole Miss, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 11 a.m.
LSU (10-2)
Notable wins: None
Worst loss: SMU
Best scorer: Cam Carter (G), 16.4 ppg
Win streak: 2
First SEC opponent: Vanderbilt, Jan. 4, ESPN 2, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI (10-2)
Notable wins: No. 7 Kansas
Worst loss: Memphis
Best scorer: Mark Mitchell (G), 13.8 ppg
Win streak: 0
First SEC opponent: Auburn, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 3 p.m.
TEXAS (10-2)
Notable wins: None
Worst loss: Ohio St.
Best scorer: Tre Johnson (G), 19.9 ppg
Win streak: 3
First SEC opponent: No. 13 Texas A&M, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SOUTH CAROLINA (9-3)
Notable wins: Clemson
Worst loss: North Florida
Best scorer: Collin Murray-Boyles (F), 16.2 ppg
Win streak: 6
First SEC opponent: No. 19 Mississippi State, Jan. 4, SEC Network, 1 p.m.