Self-proclaimed 'Chicken Man' looking at NBA, but could return to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wing Karter Knox announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility, according to a post on his Instagram account .
The 6-foot-6, 220 pound athlete's announcement comes after playing an instrumental role in the Razorbacks' run to the Sweet 16.
He experienced a slow start to his college career after being known as an offensive star for Overtime Elite as a senior.
Knox started just six of the first 16 games averaging six points, three rebounds per game. The freshman wall was present from the start but like most of the team, his light came on at just the right time to help Arkansas to an NCAA Tournament berth after starting 1-6 in SEC play.
Over the team's final 15 games, Knox posted nearly 11 points, four rebounds, two assists on 54% from the field, 45% from three and a healthy 79% at the free throw line. The Razorbacks stuck together with limited depth as no one could complain about lack of playing time.
"We stuck together," Knox said after the Razorbacks victory over Kansas. "[At] 0-5, we stuck together. We didn't let go of the rope and it got us here. Job's not finished. We still have more games to go. St. John's tomorrow and we got to get this dub."
That job wasn't over, as Knox scored 15 points and made several key blocks in a second round victory over St. John's. While his 20 points, 4-of-4 from three effort came up just short in the Sweet 16, he is poised to become a leader for Arkansas moving forward due to what his team went through this season.
"We started so bad but we were beat up and injured," Calipari said following Arkansas' loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. "We didn't talk about it. We just said let's keep playing, let's go, next man up."
And you think about what [Trevon Brazile] did with the minutes he got, Jonas [Aidoo] coming back from injury and all of a sudden doing what he did, what Billy Richmond did with his minutes, what Karter Knox did with more minutes, the next man up, they took advantage of it."
The self-proclaimed "Chicken Man" ironically committed to Arkansas shortly after Calipari was hired to replace Eric Musselman as Razorbacks coach. Most of that was due as chicken mogul, John Tyson, footed the bill to bring his long-time friend and hall of fame coach to the Razorbacks.
247sports basketball reporter Travis Branham elaborated on the former 5-star McDonald's All-American's love for chicken.
“He has an obsession with McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches,” Branham told the Morning Rush last April. “When you’re a McDonald’s All-American, all these kids like to call themselves ‘burger boys.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if he was calling himself a chicken man, because when he goes to McDonald’s, he’s rocking out with McChicken sandwiches.”
Knox choice to backoff his commitment to Kentucky and follow Calipari to the Razorbacks made perfect sense in a move that paid off after all.
