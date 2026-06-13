There's No Question Who Darius Acuff's Attention Is On During 2026 NBA Finals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks' All-American point guard Darius Acuff is a projected top lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and has enjoyed plenty of airtime over the course of the past seven months.

Now that his time under coach John Calipari is over, Acuff is looking to become the next great point guard from an extensive list of professionals developed by the Naismith Hall of Famer.

Most athletes and fans around the world are glued to their screens watching this year's NBA Finals. The New York Knicks stormed back in the second half to defeat the San Antonio Spurs and take a 3-1 series lead off a fourth quarter buzzer beater that caused pandemonium inside Madison Square Garden.

One of the biggest reasons for the Knicks resurgence as a franchise is superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, who is leading the charge for the franchise's first NBA Championship since 1994.

Like Brunson, Acuff worked some generational magic throughout his single season at Arkansas by crushing school records in place since the 1990s and beyond. He even became the first player to led the SEC in points (23.5) and assists (6.4) since "Pistol" Pete Maravich during the 1969-70 season.

Darius Acuff says he’s been studying Jalen Brunson this finals:



“I’ve been focusing on both teams of course but really been seeing how Jalen Brunson is navigating through the defense and stuff like that. Obviously as a PG myself I’ve been paying attention to that”



Draymond also… pic.twitter.com/vsg0csAVS9 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 7, 2026

Acuff, a native of Detroit, carries himself with such swagger, determination and a will to win. Just look back at his 49-point performance in a double-overtime road loss to Alabama last season. He is wired to score and elevates everyone around him when on the floor.

Although Razorback fans only saw Acuff's game for a brief period, NBA scouts were able to view him through a much different lenses. One that views Acuff with many of the same traits that has made Brunson one of the most successful players in the league.

Acuff's ability to control pace, score at all three levels and create opportunities for teammates are characteristics Calipari has spent decades developing in future professionals.

There is plenty of proof that what Arkansas' coach is doing stands the test of the time as roughly 20 teams have a Calipari coached player on its roster.

Despite there being multiple guards such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, Immanuel Quickley, and many others to choose from, Acuff wants to emulate what Brunson is doing.

There's plenty reason to want to have that goal as the Knicks' star has already enjoyed a decorated basketball career going back to his time at Villanova. A place where he won two national championships in three years before going to the NBA.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) defends during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Both Acuff and Brunson are considered small when compared to other guards in the leauge, each of them have the skills neccessary to play at the highest level.

“I’ve been focusing on both teams, of course, but really been seeing how Jalen Brunson is navigating through the defense and stuff like that," Acuff told "The Draymond Green Show. "Obviously, as a [point guard] myself, I’ve been paying attention to that."

"It’s two teams that [have] really great players, but their role players are really taking over the game and [Karl-Anthony Towns] is getting it done for the Knicks right now."

Brunson is averaging 25 points, four assists, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game across 37.5 minutes per game over the first five Finals games. However, he has taken his game to another level recently with back-to-back games of 32 points and 36 points respectively.

As Acuff ventures into the NBA, he is considered the top point guard prospect in his class. He is projected to land at No. 6 overall to the Sacramento Kings, which is a franchise with several connections to his family.

The 2026 NBA Draft will be a two-night even with the first round scheduled for June 23 beginning at 7 p.m. central at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

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