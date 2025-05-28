Thiero stays in 2025 NBA Draft, leaving Razorbacks after one season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now we know what Adou Thiero's decision will be. It's probably not that surprising.
Arkansas' leading scorer and a key defensive presence, has officially decided to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft, ending his collegiate career after just one season with the Razorbacks.
The announcement, confirmed by multiple sources on Wednesday, comes just ahead of the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline and marks a significant moment for both Thiero and the Razorbacks program.
Thiero transferred to the Hogs from Kentucky, following coach John Calipari, and quickly became a cornerstone for the team.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari, who is in Destin, Fla., for the SEC Spring Meetings, probably knew all this. It was just a longshot hope for the fans.
The Hog Boss probably knew what was coming.
He averaged 15.6 points per game on an efficient 54.8 percent shooting, while also contributing 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game.
His all-around performance made him a reliable presence on both ends of the floor, and he led the team in scoring despite missing significant time due to injury.
Thiero’s season was disrupted by a knee injury suffered during a win over Missouri on February 22. He left the game with over six minutes remaining and did not return.
The team later confirmed he had suffered a hyperextension, and there was no timetable for his return.
Thiero missed the next eight games, including the SEC Tournament and the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
He attempted a comeback during Arkansas’ Sweet 16 matchup against Texas Tech but managed just five minutes on the court, recording one point, one rebound, and a foul.
Thiero declared for the NBA Draft on April 8 but did not enter the transfer portal, signaling his focus on a professional career.
He participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, though his involvement was limited to official measurements and interviews. He did not take part in scrimmages or drills due to his recent injury.
Speaking with 247Sports national basketball analyst Isaac Trotter, Thiero was candid about his thought process.
“The door is not completely shut, but we should know more this week,” Thiero said. “For me, the door is kinda closed but my circle around, they want to hear more great things to finally shut that door.”
His comments reflected a player leaning toward the NBA, even as those close to him weighed the potential benefits of another college season.
Before his time at Arkansas, Thiero played two seasons at Kentucky under John Calipari.
As a sophomore, he averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 21.3 minutes per game, earning a reputation as a versatile defender and “glue guy” for the Wildcats.
He posted career highs with a double-double against Kansas and delivered strong performances against top SEC opponents, showcasing his ability to impact games in multiple ways.
Thiero’s transfer to Arkansas followed Calipari’s own move to Fayetteville, and his commitment was seen as a major boost for the Razorbacks’ 2024-25 roster. However, his decision to stay in the NBA Draft leaves a significant gap for Arkansas to fill.