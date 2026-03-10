Big Ten Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch
In this story:
The Big Ten is loaded with talent this year, with Michigan leading the way in a conference that is expected to send at least eight teams to March Madness and maybe even more.
While several Big Ten teams will be dancing at the NCAA tournament, only one can win the conference tournament and the automatic bid that comes with it. While the teams that are expected to win the conference tournament likely won’t need the automatic bid to make the field of 68, there are 18 teams in the Big Ten, and all of them make the conference tournament. If one of the bottom-feeders in the conference can find a way to make a run over the next week, they could steal a spot in the field and force the rest of the bubble teams to sweat just a little bit more.
The Big Ten tournament officially begins on Tuesday, March 10 with the bottom four teams in the conference battling to make it into the tournament field, while the top four teams in the conference get a bye all the way to the quarterfinals and won’t play their first tournament game until Friday. The preliminary rounds will be broadcast primarily on the Big Ten Network with a few games on Peacock, while the semifinals and championship game will be carried nationally by CBS.
Big Ten men’s basketball final regular season standings
Rank
Team
Conference record
Overall record
1.
(3) Michigan
19–1
29–2
2.
(11) Nebraska
15–5
26–5
3.
(8) Michigan State
15–5
25–6
4.
(9) Illinois
15–5
24–7
5.
(23) Wisconsin
14–6
22–9
6.
UCLA
13–7
21–10
7.
(18) Purdue
13–7
23–8
8.
Ohio State
12–8
20–11
9.
Iowa
10–10
20–11
10.
Indiana
9–11
18–13
11.
Minnesota
8–12
15–16
12.
Washington
7–13
15–16
13.
USC
7–13
18–13
14.
Rutgers
6–14
13–18
15.
Northwestern
5–15
13–18
16.
Oregon
5–15
12–19
17.
Maryland
4–16
11–20
18.
Penn State
3–17
12–19
Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament bracket
Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule
March 10: First round
Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon—5 p.m. ET; Peacock
Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern—25 minutes following Game 1; Peacock
March 11: Second round
Game 3: No. 9 Iowa vs. Winner Game 1—12 p.m. ET; Peacock
Game 4: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC—25 minutes following Game 3; Peacock
Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs Winner Game 2—6:30 p.m. ET; BTN
Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers—25 minutes following Game 5; BTN
March 12: Third round
Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Winner Game 3—12 p.m. ET; BTN
Game 8: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Winner Game 4—25 minutes following Game 7; BTN
Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. Winner Game 5—6:30 p.m. ET; BTN
Game 10: No. 6 UCLA vs. Winner Game 6—25 minutes following Game 9; BTN
March 13: Quarterfinals
Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Winner Game 7—12 p.m. ET; BTN
Game 12: No. 4 Illinois vs. Winner Game 8—25 minutes following Game 11; BTN
Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Winner Game 9—6:30 p.m. ET; BTN
Game 14: No. 3 Michigan State vs. Winner Game 10—25 minutes following Game 13; BTN
March 14: Semifinals
Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12—1 p.m. ET; CBS
Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14—25 minutes following Game 15; CBS
March 15: Championship game
Game 17: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16—3:30 p.m. ET; CBS
Who is favored to win the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament?
Michigan (-135) is the favorite to win the Big Ten tournament heading into the action, having dropped just two games all year and one to a conference opponent—a three-point loss to Wisconsin that happened back in early January. Other contenders include Illinois (+425), Michigan State (+600) and Purdue (+800).
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.