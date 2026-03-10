Big Ten Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch

The Big Ten is loaded with talent this year, with Michigan leading the way in a conference that is expected to send at least eight teams to March Madness and maybe even more.

While several Big Ten teams will be dancing at the NCAA tournament, only one can win the conference tournament and the automatic bid that comes with it. While the teams that are expected to win the conference tournament likely won’t need the automatic bid to make the field of 68, there are 18 teams in the Big Ten, and all of them make the conference tournament. If one of the bottom-feeders in the conference can find a way to make a run over the next week, they could steal a spot in the field and force the rest of the bubble teams to sweat just a little bit more.

The Big Ten tournament officially begins on Tuesday, March 10 with the bottom four teams in the conference battling to make it into the tournament field, while the top four teams in the conference get a bye all the way to the quarterfinals and won’t play their first tournament game until Friday. The preliminary rounds will be broadcast primarily on the Big Ten Network with a few games on Peacock, while the semifinals and championship game will be carried nationally by CBS.

Big Ten men’s basketball final regular season standings

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. (3) Michigan 19–1 29–2 2. (11) Nebraska 15–5 26–5 3. (8) Michigan State 15–5 25–6 4. (9) Illinois 15–5 24–7 5. (23) Wisconsin 14–6 22–9 6. UCLA 13–7 21–10 7. (18) Purdue 13–7 23–8 8. Ohio State 12–8 20–11 9. Iowa 10–10 20–11 10. Indiana 9–11 18–13 11. Minnesota 8–12 15–16 12. Washington 7–13 15–16 13. USC 7–13 18–13 14. Rutgers 6–14 13–18 15. Northwestern 5–15 13–18 16. Oregon 5–15 12–19 17. Maryland 4–16 11–20 18. Penn State 3–17 12–19

Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament bracket. | Big Ten

Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 10: First round

Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon—5 p.m. ET; Peacock

Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern—25 minutes following Game 1; Peacock

March 11: Second round

Game 3: No. 9 Iowa vs. Winner Game 1—12 p.m. ET; Peacock

Game 4: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC—25 minutes following Game 3; Peacock

Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs Winner Game 2—6:30 p.m. ET; BTN

Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers—25 minutes following Game 5; BTN

March 12: Third round

Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Winner Game 3—12 p.m. ET; BTN

Game 8: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Winner Game 4—25 minutes following Game 7; BTN

Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. Winner Game 5—6:30 p.m. ET; BTN

Game 10: No. 6 UCLA vs. Winner Game 6—25 minutes following Game 9; BTN

March 13: Quarterfinals

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Winner Game 7—12 p.m. ET; BTN

Game 12: No. 4 Illinois vs. Winner Game 8—25 minutes following Game 11; BTN

Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Winner Game 9—6:30 p.m. ET; BTN

Game 14: No. 3 Michigan State vs. Winner Game 10—25 minutes following Game 13; BTN

March 14: Semifinals

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12—1 p.m. ET; CBS

Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14—25 minutes following Game 15; CBS

March 15: Championship game

Game 17: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16—3:30 p.m. ET; CBS

Who is favored to win the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament?

Michigan (-135) is the favorite to win the Big Ten tournament heading into the action, having dropped just two games all year and one to a conference opponent—a three-point loss to Wisconsin that happened back in early January. Other contenders include Illinois (+425), Michigan State (+600) and Purdue (+800).

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated