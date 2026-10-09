Thompson Arrives Early With Plenty to Offer Arkansas This Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former 5-star and top-20 prospect prior to his reclassification into the 2026 recruiting class, point guard Davion Thompson is poised to be one of the next great ones under Arkansas coach John Calipari.

He was a heavily recruited prospect out of Bolingbrook, (Illin.) prior to transferring eight hours south to Link Prep Academy in Branson, where he excelled in the scoring department and led the charter program to a 24-5 record and a quarterfinals appearance in the 2026 Chipotle Nationals.

Across 13 games in the EYBL Scholastic League, Thompson averaged over 14 points and four assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and drilled 40.5% from beyond the arc.

He was even better on the grassroots circuit for the Meanstreets EYBL, recording 20 points, four rebounds and four assists while connecting on 42.4% of his attempts from three-point range.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound guard signed with Arkansas as the No. 41 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 4 at his position and No. 3 among prospects out of the Show Me State, according to 247Sports.

Impressing Coach Cal

Thompson should see plenty of playing time for a reclassified true freshman, and although he can rip it from deep and score seemingly at will on any given possession, he is a smooth distributor.

He can heat up like a microwave, potentially giving Arkansas an offensive boost while Smith or Wilkinson catches a breather.

Whether his contributions coming in the scoring department or creating opportunities for others, that combination could keep him on the court more than not.

Not only does he bring it on the offensive end, he is considered a "ridiculous" defender by Calipari as someone who will pick up his man off the bus and never leave his face.

“He’s in a fistfight every game that we play, every day,” Calipari said during media availability last week. “The guy that’s ridiculous defensively picking up is Jeremiah (Wilkinson)…he’s picking up full court, turning people, his hands are active, and Davion got to go against it every day. It’s almost not fair.

“And then if he doesn’t go against him, he’s going against the middle linebacker in Jordan [Smith Jr.]. So what’s happened is he’s learning to play through bumps, but he’s also learning to throw his chest and play that way. And the game has gotten physical.”

What Makes Thompson Important To Arkansas' Lineup?

Having another guard capable of scoring and handling the basketball such as Thompson could become valuable over the course of the season. He showed in the Bahamas that he can be a critical piece in the Razorbacks backcourt playing 21.8 minutes per game while averaging 11 points and three rebounds per contest.

Calipari having that kind of security blanket, a freshman he can trust in the most criticial moments of the game to not commit costly turnovers and play defense has to make him feel good. Last year, the Razorbacks' coach had to trust his star guards like Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas could stay out of foul trouble or games could spiral out of control.

Now, that doesn't mean he wants Smith, Wilkinson and others to play recklessly on defense, but depth does provide him a few more options if they get in foul trouble. As a shooter, Thompson is just another weapon because shooting could also allow him to play multiple backcourt roles.

If his offensive game continues to develop, defenders will have to account for him, respecting his ability beyond the arc, and has a good enough feel for the game to catch passes in rhythm, catch defenses lagging and find another open man for an easier shot.

Arkansas has the depth in place now to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, but it's reasonable to suggest he won't play nearly 12 different players a night.

History suggests that he won't need more than eight or even nine guys any given night, which makes it tough for anyone outside of practice everyday to get a gauge on what the rotation is going to look like.

Thompson has the ability, and Arkansas coaches will find out quickly if Thompson can hold up to the physicality of the game when Gonzaga comes to town for exhibition play on Saturday, Oct. 24.

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