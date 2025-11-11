Three areas Razorbacks must improve before showdown against Duke
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari proved last season he had a very coachable squad amid a disastrous 1-6 start in conference play.
While the Razorbacks weren't able to pull out a victory against Michigan State Saturday night with it's "C" game, it affords his team time to reflect with the chance to dominate a few non-conference opponents before Duke comes calling Thanksgiving Day.
Some of the key areas Arkansas must improve upon are obvious such as becoming less stagnant on the offensive end, and shoring up any deficiencies in the post.
The Razorbacks must learn better positioning down low defensively to force offensive players to be uncomfortable in post-up opportunities. That also comes with learning to shield the lane from being poached for nearly 20 offensive boards.
Rebounding
One major issue that's resurfaced from last season is the team's effort in the rebounding department. Michigan State emphasized backdoor cuts as the Razorbacks failed to block out on a cosistent basis Saturday at the Breslin Center.
The Spartans nearly doubled up Arkansas in the second half as the Hogs entered halftime with a one-rebound deficit, 21-20. By the end of the game, the Razorbacks had been out-rebounded 45-33 with 19 offensive rebounds.
Some of the Spartans' offensive boards came off tips or the Razorbacks' inability to pull the rebound down with both hands.
"[Michigan State] got 19 offensive rebounds, and five or six of them were like one and two where we had a chance to bust away a little bit, and we couldn't," Calipari said after the loss. "The guys didn't lose themselves into the team. Whatever the team needs me to do for us, and we didn't play that way, and it's good for me to see and it's good for them to see."
Struggle at the Stripe
With the officiating adjustments this season that allows offensive players more freedom drawing fouls that result in free throws. The Razorbacks have taken advantage early on this season, but couldn't seal the deal, going 15-of-23 Saturday night in East Lansing.
It's the exact opposite of Arkansas' season opening performance against Southern which saw the Razorbacks make 25-of-29 free throw attempts in a 109-77 victory.
Fortunately for the Hogs, they will have an opportunity to improve their shooting at the charity stripe with their next four non-conference games at home beginning with UCA (Nov. 11), Samford (Nov. 14), Winthrop (Nov. 18) and Jackson State (Nov. 21).
Don't Be Complacent
There were some issues with Arkansas guards being complacent with high ball screens and taking ill-advised shots with time to work with against the shot clock.
"We did some half-decent stuff," Arkansas coach John Calipari said. "It’s just that some decisions in possessions, like, you go and have a great possession and follow it up with a bad one. Quick shot, no screen, something. But again, I’ll have to watch the tape. I’m not looking forward to it, but I will."
Arkansas was aggressive with its three-point shooting, making just 7-of-28 attempts from deep against Michigan State.
The Razorbacks struggles can be attributed to MSU's defensive willingness not to allow Arkansas' guards to get downhill for easy lay-ups. Instead, Arkansas decided to throw up several ill-advised three-point attempts early in the possession instead of letting things flow to eke out the shot clock.
Calipari can find positives in losing efforts, knowing that there's plenty of games left to play before the Hogs' next big test against Duke in Chicago.
"At this time of the year you win or you learn," Calipari said. "We learned. We learned about each other. Guys got to take responsibility, hold themselves accountable. That's hard."