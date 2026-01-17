Air Force Suspends Men’s Basketball Head Coach Joe Scott

Air Force Academy officially suspended men’s basketball head coach Joe Scott on Saturday due to allegations of mistreatment of athletes, the school announced in a statement.

Falcons assistant Jon Jordan will serve as the program’s interim head coach. Scott will be suspended indefinitely during the investigation.

Air Force has suspended men’s basketball coach Joe Scott amid allegations of mistreatment of athletes. pic.twitter.com/C6W4srf3AK — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 17, 2026

Scott previously served as the head coach at Air Force from 2000 to ‘04 when he led the Falcons to the 2004 NCAA tournament—the program’s first time in the Big Dance since the early 1960s. After stops as the head coach at Princeton and Denver, Scott was hired back at Air Force ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Over 10 total seasons at Air Force, Scott has logged a 97–183 record with one NCAA tournament appearance. Air Force hasn’t finished a season over .500 since the 2012-13 campaign under head coach Dave Pilipovich.

