Live Updates: 20 Charged in Connection to Sports Betting Scandal in College Basketball

Federal investigators today are filing sports bribery and wire fraud charges against 20 people in relation to game fixing, point shaving and performance manipulation in college basketball. Among them: gamblers Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley and several former players.

Live updates in college basketball gambling scandal

