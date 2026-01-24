Three Big Questions Heading into Arkansas - LSU

Neither the upper or lower bowls will be far from full as the Razorbacks are looking to stay in the race for a regular season SEC title and second straight conference home victory.

Will Students Show Up?

With a major winter storm ready to blast the majority of the Southeastern U.S., Arkansas season ticketholders across the state and its borders will likely be missing in action.



Over a foot of snow is expected in Northwest Arkansas beginning Friday night and high temperatures around 0 as wind chills will be in the negative.

Coach John Calipari took to X (Twitter) Thursday afternoon requesting Arkansas season ticket holders who can't attend to give their ticket back to the program so students can be allowed to attend instead.

Arkansas has played exceptionally well at home this season with a perfect 11-0 record inside Bud Walton Arena, including three straight double-digit victories against Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

In order to keep the Razorbacks humming, Calipari wants his arena fuller than what it could be with students ready to impact the atmosphere, filling seats that would likely go empty had he not interjected.

Staying Hot From Three

Outside of a couple road games against ranked opponents such as Michigan State and Georgia, the Razorbacks have been among the best three-point shooting teams in the nation.

Take out both of those losses, and Arkansas averages a 40% rate from beyond the arc (160-of-400 attempts) on the season. That would improve an already stellar rate from No. 16 nationally to No. 7 in the nation while still leading the SEC.

A crazier stat to this point in this season is four Razorbacks are hitting at least 40% of their three- point attempts. Also, five Hogs have drilled at least 22 threes during Arkansas' 19 regular season games.

Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas (1) celebrates after making a three point shot during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-68. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks' three-point prowess is bad news for the visiting Tigers Saturday.

LSU is among the bottom half of Division I in three-point defense, allowing opponents to 34.2% of their three-point attempts (157-of-459) on the season, which ranks No. 228 in the nation.

Pushing the Issue

Arkansas remains one of the best teams in transition, averaging more than 21 points per game, which ranks No. 2 nationally behind SEC rival Georgia.

If this game gets into a track meet, it certainly favors the Razorbacks. LSU struggles to get run outs in the open floor, averaging just over 11 fastbreak points per game which is good for No. 158 in the nation.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) and forward Billy Richmond III (24) fight for the ball with Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) during the first half at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers are off to a 1-5 start in SEC play, but McMahon's squad is fully capable of pulling off a road upset. LSU has lost a pair of conference games by one possession after starting the year 12-1 overall.

The Tigers rank No. 42 in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings, but are struggling to do much defensively since the calendar flipped to January.

Much like Arkansas last season, LSU is looking to get back on track with a road victory as its coach is backed into a corner with one way to get out — win.

Hogs Feed: