2026 NBA Draft Lottery Live Updates: Which Team Will Land the No. 1 Pick?
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Welcome to the 2026 NBA draft lottery.
Ever since the final horn sounded on the 2025-26 regular season, the 14 teams who missed the postseason have been patiently waiting to hear their fate in the NBA draft.
After finishing with the three worst records this season, the Wizards, Pacers and Nets all have the same odds to land the No. 1 pick at 14%. But will another team beat the odds and luck their way into the top pick like the Mavericks last season? Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the 2026 NBA draft lottery:
Live updates: Tracking the results of the 2026 NBA draft lottery
Odds for every team to win the 2026 NBA draft lottery
As mentioned above, the three teams with the best odds to win the No. 1 pick are the Wizards, Pacers and Nets. Not too far behind them are the Jazz and Kings, who finished the 2025-26 campaign with identical 22–60 records.
Two teams that made the playoffs are in the draft lottery due to trades. The Hawks own the Pelicans’ pick (due to last year’s Derik Queen trade) and the right to swap with the Bucks. And, in a scenario that should strike fear into the hearts of all other 29 teams, the reigning champion Thunder own the Clippers’ pick due to the Paul George trade from 2019.
The team with the slimmest chances to earn a top-four pick is the Hornets, who finished the 2025-26 campaign with a 44-38 record and lost to the Magic in the play-in tournament.
Seed
Team
Record
Odds of a Top Four Pick
Odds of No. 1 pick
1
Washington
17-65
52.1%
14.0%
2
Indiana
19-63
52.1%
14.0%
3
Brooklyn
20-62
52.1%
14.0%
4
Utah
22-60
45.2%
11.5%
5
Sacramento
22-60
45.2%
11.5%
6
Memphis
25-57
37.0%
9.0%
7
Atlanta (via NO)
26-56
29.3%
6.8%
8
Dallas
26-56
29%
6.7%
9
Chicago
31-51
20.3%
4.5%
10
Milwaukee
32-50
13.9%
3.0%
11
Golden State
37-45
9.4%
2.0%
12
Oklahoma City (via LA Clippers)
42-40
7.1%
1.5%
13
Miami
43-39
4.8%
1.0%
14
Charlotte
44-38
2.4%
0.5%
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.