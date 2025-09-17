Visit slate as Razorbacks now set to host three priority visits this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even though he recently hosted multiple Top 5-ranked prospects on back-to-back weekend visits, John Calipari is at least doubling up Arkansas' official visitor list for the current week.
It starts on Wednesday as 2026 national No. 1 point guard and 5-star Tay Kinney (6-2, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12 overall prospect) is set to begin his official visit to Arkansas, which was moved up from his previously planned Arkansas official visit dates of Sept. 26-28.
Kinney plans to announce his college choice on Sunday, Sept. 28. The perceived leader for his services is Kansas with Arkansas and Louisville possibly next in the pecking order followed by Kentucky, Oregon, and Indiana.
Then as currently scheduled for the weekend (Sept. 19-21), the two highest-rated recruits nationally at their respective positions: Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect) and Arafan Diane (7-1 center, Iowa United Prep, national Top 10, 5-star prospect) are due in for their OVs to Arkansas.
There is the possibility, if not likelihood, Arkansas could host a third weekend visitor.
The most likely scenario out of a few possibilities for a mystery guest is that current 2026 Razorbacks pledge, 5-star wing, and in-state stud JaShawn "JJ" Andrews (6-6, Little Rock Christian Academy, ESPN national No. 12 / 5-star prospect, committed to Calipari and Arkansas in mid-May) could be in the mix for an unofficial visit this weekend as well.
Andrews is already scheduled to be in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 20, hosting a camp as part of what is being billed as "JJ Andrews Basketball ProCamps."
So, dropping by campus to interact with the two official visitors would line up with what Calipari did last year.
That's when current true freshman Hog Darius Acuff, Jr. (at the time already committed to the Hogs) came on an unofficial visit in October 2024 coinciding with the official visit of Meleek Thomas, who a month later committed and signed with Arkansas and is now also a true freshman Hog.
Getting back to the current class of 2026 recruiting cycle, this will be the fourth consecutive weekend Calipari and his Razorbacks have hosted at least one highly regarded national prospect.
The first two recruits who already hit campus were a couple of national Top 5-rated, 5-star guards in Caleb Holt (6-5, Prolific Prep in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., visited Arkansas the weekend of Aug. 29-31) followed by Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., visited Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 5-7).
Those visits were followed by 2026 Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national Top 30 / 4-star prospect) taking his Arkansas official visit last weekend (Sept. 12-14).
Regarding Arkansas' recruitment of Smith, who we deem as the best two-way player (offense-defense) in the nation regardless of class, Calipari has prioritized him for at least a year.
Calipari and other Arkansas coaches were out to see him for most if not all of his grassroots games playing on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and summer.
Calipari traveled to visit Smith in Viriginia on Wednesday, Sept. 3, which was the first day of the NCAA recruiting period that allowed coaches to go on the road to meet with players.
On Monday, Sept. 15, Smith's father, Jordan Smith, Sr., told us the upcoming weekend visit to Arkansas is still in their plans.
He added that Calipari's trip to Virginia to see his son earlier this month went "great."
Smith, Jr., is likely if not certain to wait until the spring before announcing a college commitment, according to Smith, Sr.
He also has a planned official visit set to Kentucky in October, and though he's already visited Duke he plans to attend a Blue Devils' home basketball game in December.
The early signing period begins in November.
Big man moved Arkansas visit dates multiple times
Diane has changed his Arkansas official visit date twice before settling on the upcoming weekend, which again coincides with the Smith, Jr., visit.
Calipari and Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne traveled to Iowa United Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 9, to visit with Diane.
Diane averaged a double-double: 16.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on the Adidas 3SSB spring-and-summer grassroots basketball circuit in 2025.
Martin was present for most of Diane's games on the Adidas circuit.
Then in late July, Diane shifted from Adidas 3SSB to the Made Hoops circuit for one weekend, and Calipari was out to see him compete in a handful of games during the final July live evaluation period in North Augusta, S.C.
With Calipari and Hogs assistant coaches watching courtside, Diane teamed up with Andrews and Toure in 5-on-5 competitive play at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June in Orlando, Fla.
Diane's guardian, Alex Victor, has on multiple occasions commented on the on-court chemistry between Diane and Andrews as a positive.
Diane is massive in size while packing an impressive skill set as a perimeter shooter, interior scorer, and passer while providing an active motor while running end-to-end on the court.
Calipari extended a scholarship offer to Diane in July 2024. He traveled to Iowa United Prep in 2024 as well to visit with Diane.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17 Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)