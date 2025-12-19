Wagner prepares for home-state test as Hogs face ranked Houston team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas travels to Newark, New Jersey Saturday, the Razorbacks will bring along a familiar face to local fans.

D.J. Wagner, the third-year guard who followed coach John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas, will step onto the floor at the Prudential Center only about an hour and a half from his hometown of Camden, New Jersey.

Wagner spoke with reporters Wednesday and made it clear the game carries personal meaning. For him, returning home is more than a simple road trip.

It's a chance to play in front of people who watched him grow up, all while representing a new program on a national stage.

“It always feels good to go back, be able to go back home and play,” Wagner said. “So I mean, I’m super excited just to be able to go back home and play in front of a lot of my family members and stuff like that. So I mean, I’m very excited, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Arkansas enters the game ranked No. 14 and coming off a 108-80 win over Queens Tuesday. The showdown with Houston will be the Hogs’ third neutral-site game in the non-conference schedule and easily one of their toughest.

The Cougars are ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll and sit ninth nationally in the KenPom rankings.

Wagner admitted he was not totally sure whether he had played at the Prudential Center before. What he does know, though, is what Houston brings: toughness, pace and a level of fight that does not fade.

Razorbacks face Houston team built on effort

“Very well coached, but the main thing is that they play hard, they fight no matter who they are playing,” Wagner said. “So we know we are gonna have to go out there and fight no matter what.”

With the win over Queens still fresh, the Razorbacks had not yet studied Houston in film sessions by Wednesday. Still, Wagner had a sense of what the Cougars will look like once the ball tips.

Calipari offered the team early notes after Tuesday’s game, explaining he planned to run deeper film work before the weekend.

“Just from a little bit of what coach has told us, even yesterday after the game, he said he’ll watch a lot more film and then get back to us on it,” Wagner said. “But just from seeing them, watching them on our own, I know they’re very talented team, and they play very hard, and they’re a team that’s very well coached, that will fight.”

That mindset mirrors what the Razorbacks expect of themselves.

In a season where Arkansas has tried to build consistency, Saturday offers a real measure. A neutral-site game. A Top 10 opponent. And for Wagner, a homecoming.

Hogs guard prepares for challenge of Flemings

A key part of Wagner’s preparation will be matching up with freshman guard Kingston Flemings, who has quickly become one of Houston’s most reliable playmakers.

Flemings is averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. More concerning for any defender: he is shooting 60.6% from the field and 51.7% from three-point range.

“I know that he’s a great player,” Wagner said. “He’s a great guard, can score, can do a little bit of everything. I mean, it’s not gonna be easy. He’s a great player, but that’s what you play for, to play against players like that and playing games like that. I think it’s gonna be very fun just going up against him.”

Wagner’s approach is simple: embrace the challenge. Top opponents are part of what he expected when he decided to follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Now, he gets to combine a personal homecoming with a chance to compete against one of the nation’s top young guards.

For the Razorbacks, handling Flemings will be a priority. His efficiency makes Houston difficult to rattle, and his presence forces opponents to defend every inch of the floor.

Wagner’s length and experience will matter in keeping the game under control.

Razorbacks ready for Newark stage

The matchup is part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic, a yearly event that brings major programs to the Prudential Center to help raise money for 9/11 related charities. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.

For the Hogs, it is another opportunity to test their progress against a top-level opponent.

For Wagner, it is a chance to return home, greet family and compete in a meaningful setting. Whether or not he has played in the building before, he will feel familiar faces in the seats.

He also knows Arkansas needs a strong showing to keep building momentum heading toward SEC play.

The Razorbacks arrive with confidence, but they also carry a healthy respect for Houston’s toughness. As Wagner explained, fighting through possessions will be the only way to keep pace.

The return home, the energy of the arena and a ranked battle all adds interest, but for Wagner, the moment comes back to the basics: work, effort and preparation.

Key takeaways

D.J. Wagner is excited for a homecoming game near Camden, New Jersey as Arkansas faces Houston in Newark.

The Razorbacks expect a tough game from a Houston team known for effort and discipline.

Wagner prepares to defend standout freshman Kingston Flemings, who is shooting at elite levels.

