What decision will Thiero, Knox make directly affecting Razorbacks?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Decision day is coming for Arkansas' Adou Thiero and Karter Knox. Fans will be wondering for a week unless somebody says something.
As the May 28 deadline for college players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, their decisions will have a major impact on the Razorbacks' prospects for the upcoming season.
Karter Knox, a former McDonald's All-American, declared for the NBA Draft on April 17 but left the door open for a return to Arkansas by maintaining his college eligibility.
Despite being included in several mock drafts as a possible second-round pick, Knox's draft stock remains fluid. His performance at the NBA Combine in Chicago was solid, but not spectacular enough to guarantee a first-round selection.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari has been transparent about Knox's situation.
During Razorback Roadshow appearances, Calipari included Knox in discussions about next year's roster and emphasized his support for the player's decision, whatever it may be.
"Whatever his decision is, we'd like to have him back," Calipari told fans in Little Rock. "But if someone can draft him in the first round, I'd say you go for it. Whatever we do is going to be right for those young people, but the same thing, I can't set back this program.
"Can't do it. I like where we are, but I'm also gonna be there for those kids, and we'll see how it plays out. But I'm just telling you, believe me, we're talking through every scenario."
Knox's freshman campaign saw him average 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game, with a late-season surge that included 11 points per game over the final 10 contests and a standout 20-point performance in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech.
His versatility and improvement have kept NBA scouts interested, but the consensus is that another year under Calipari could boost his draft stock further.
Thiero's situation is less clear-cut. The 6-foot-8 forward, who averaged career-highs of 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game, has seen his draft projections range from the middle of the second round to a potential late first-round pick. Thiero's athleticism and ability to defend multiple positions have made him a unique prospect.
Calipari once described him as a "unicorn physically," saying, "Let me say, I probably shouldn't say it but I will, if there are 10 better players in the country than Adou, I need you to show them to me. Who are they? Like, he's a unicorn physically, now. You don't have guys like him that are good enough with the ball."
At the NBA Draft Combine, Thiero was candid about his decision-making process.
"The door is not completely shut, but we should know more this week," he told 247Sports. "For me, the door is kinda closed but my circle around, they want to hear more great things to finally shut that door."
In other words, he and his "circle" want to go to the NBA, but they aren't closing the door to the Razorbacks. They probably won't be a high first-round pick and things change a little in the second round. Mostly money.
National college basketball analyst Matt Norlander recently suggested on the "Eye on College Basketball" podcast that both Thiero and Knox are likely to return to Arkansas.
"Adou Thiero and Karter Knox, I think they both wind up back at Arkansas," he said. "Maybe Knox got a little bit more positive feedback than what was expected, but I guess we'll wait and see on that."
That's not a guarantee and these analysts are guessing along with everybody else. Even the guys with NBA teams don't even know what the other teams are going to do for sure.
If both players return, Arkansas would have a very solid roster for Calipari. It would have the experienced talent along with a strong incoming recruiting class.
Calipari has said that's the direction he wants to reach. It's the way you win championships in college basketball these days.