Which recruiting targets will Razorbacks, Calipari land to close cycle?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks 2026 recruiting class isn't completely finished as the early national signing period begins this week.
Arkansas coach John Calipari has a pair of commitments in 5-star Little Rock shooting guard JJ Andrews and 4-star small forward Abdou Toure who are expected to sign soon.
With time winding down, here's a confidence meter on who might commit to the Razorbacks or end up signing elsewhere.
Baba Oladotun, Small Forward
Outside of the two pledges, Arkansas seems to be in fine position to land coveted reclassified 2026 small forward Baba Oladotun, who is often compared to future NBA hall of famer Kevin Durant.
He plays for Durant's grassroots team during the offseason and is apparently down to four schools such as Kentucky, Maryland, Georgetown and the Razorbacks.
While the Razorbacks are a high functioning, well funded basketball program, Kentucky is a very viable option due to the school's NIL budget. The Wildcats are rumored to have a very expensive roster north of $20 million and if money is a worry, then it certainly keeps Mark Pope's program in the thick of things.
Confidence Meter: 8/10
Jordan Smith, Jr., Point Guard
Duke is likely the favorite right now for Smith although he took an official visit with the Razorbacks in September, the same weekend as major center target Arafan Diane.
Now, that doesn't mean the Razorbacks can't make up ground with the No. 2 overall prospect in the class, but it seems like the Blue Devils lead for him, considering his recent prediction to Cameron, North Carolina last month.
During Nike EYBL play in the summer, Smith has averaged over 20 points, four assists, two steals, two blocks and boast the No. 4 player efficiency rating so far with 139.
Confidence Meter: 2/10
Brandon McCoy, Combo Guard
While Calipari might strike out on Smith, that doesn't mean he doesn't have another guard up his sleeve either.
McCoy, the No. 9 overall prospect visited the Razorbacks in September and is being pursued by Duke, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Arizona, Baylor, Oregon and many others.
He enjoyed a very successful Nike EYBL summer tour by averaging 22 points and six rebounds while shooting 59% from the field, including 33% from three, but was just above 58% from the free throw line.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound California native is a physically gifted athlete capable of using a high motor to get down the floor in transition rather quickly.
Like current Razorback freshman Darius Acuff, McCoy uses his effective ball handling skill to his advantage by using a dribble-drive game that opens up the floor.
Calipari could opt to not bring in McCoy, given Andrews is already in the fold as a big, physical guard capable of switching to either backcourt role.
Confidence Meter: 5/10
Arafan Diane, Center
The 5-star center took an official visit with the Razorbacks earlier this semester, but is a very sought after young prospect.
At 7-foot-1, 260 pounds, Diane witnessed his recruiting stock skyrocket since his emergence at NBPA Top 100 Camp in June.
He averaged over 14 points and five rebounds across four games this week including scoring 25 points against Team Winslow.
Coached by former NBA big man Andre Drummond, Diane made 58% of his shots from the floor, drilled his only long ball attempt and went 18-of-20 from the free throw line.
He's a versatile big man who can do it all on the court with solid shooting stroke, runs the floor extremely well, rim punisher, developed post-up game, underrated ball skills.
Diane has over 20 offers from teams across the country including Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Arizona State, Creighton, Florida, Houston, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, Central Florida, West Virginia, Utah State and VCU.
He is expected to make a decision on his commitment Nov. 19 and is coming off a visit to Houston and Kelvin Sampson a couple of weeks ago.