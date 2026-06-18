Why Calipari's Assemblage of Big Men Have 'Chip on Their Shoulder'

Much has been made about Arkansas' basketball's perceived lack of an elite big man going into the 2206-27 season.

Razorback fans have been curious about UA's situation on the interior, especially given the elite backcourt Calipari will bring into Fayetteville this fall.

Even with the potential addition of 6'11, 225-pound Russian center Ilia Frolov on the horizon, Arkansas' current frontcourt crop is relatively underwhelming.

7'0 freshman Miika Muurinen and 6'11 senior Cooper Bowser are expected to be Arkansas' lead men on the inside, with 7'1 redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo and 7'0 freshman Maper Maker acting as reinforcements.

The addition of Frolov could give Arkansas its perceived "splash addition" in the frontcourt.

"I don't think ]the coaches] feel like they whiffed [on the frontcourt] when they got Miika, who's almost seven feet tall, Paulo, who it still feels like is really going to be able to help this team," UA basketball radio analyst Matt Zimmerman said Thursday on The Chuck and Bo Show. "You've got some size. It's [not] like we got a bunch of 6'7, 6'8 guys."

"I think these big men have got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, because they know what all the Arkansas fans are saying - that we don't have any big men."



🏀 @CoachZ_ARKANSAS on the Razorback's current roster construction: pic.twitter.com/oL1tNSHl2z — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 18, 2026

"We got three really tall guys. But they're not bruisers. They're not physical specimens by any means. I do feel like the coaches know that."

Why UA big men have chip on their shoulder going into 2026-27

Calipari and his staff clearly aren't oblivious to the public reception of their search for a big man, hence bringing in Frolov and JUCO center Shah Hall for visits over the last two weeks.

While there is certainly talent waiting in the Razorback frontcourt this year even if both of those players don't end up in Fayetteville, either Frolov or Hall would be welcomed to a team that has plenty of hype behind it.

"The kid this week (Frolov), I saw him with my own eyes," Zimmerman said. "He's really big. Got good length. It'll be interesting to see how good these guys can be. I do think it's gonna be a spread out, open floor offense where these guards can drive it. I think if you're looking for Koa Peat, we don't have that right now. If you're looking for [Cameron] Boozer, we sure don't have that right now. "

Regardless of what Arkansas' frontcourt looks like come October, the Hogs will be billed as an exciting young team with the potential to send several players to the NBA.

But Arkansas' big men, or lack thereof, could be the difference between the Razorbacks being known as a national title contender or simply a team with plenty of talent that didn't live up to their potential.

"It's one of the most talented rosters in the country," Zimmerman said. "I think these big men have got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. They know what all of the Arkansas fans are saying that we don't have any big men. If you're seven feet tall, and you know everyone's saying we don't have any big men, I think it's a bit motivating for those guys."

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