Will Arkansas' Rotation be Dominated by Experience Rather Than Freshmen?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trevon Brazile’s announcement that he will return to Arkansas turned a few heads around the country and SEC. In other ways the news was met with indifference as the Razorbacks were considered to be on bigger names in the transfer portal.
However, Brazile is a perfect addition to close the main portion of Arkansas’ roster. Only nine scholarship players are likely to see a majority of minutes while the other four spots will go to walk-on’s without NIL opportunities early on. A rotation seems clear with a starting lineup more direct than before.
Projected NBA Draft pick DJ Wagner and true freshman Boogie Fland will battle it out at point guard. Wagner played a lot of minutes at Kentucky under Calipari last season. His experience will provide Arkansas a chance to gain plenty of team chemistry early on in non-conference play.
Fland will get the playing time he deserves. He can play some shooting guard with his ability to shoot at all levels. Time for him to become accustomed to college basketball while learning from another former McDonald’s All-American will be valuable for Fland's growth.
There is no doubt who will get the start at shooting guard with Johnell Davis on the roster. He became one of the most versatile players in the country last season at Florida Atlantic. Many of Davis’ highlight performances came against power conference opponents last year. His 35 point explosion against Arizona was impressive shooting 56% from the field and drawing 21 free throw attempts. Davis made 41% of his attempts beyond the arc which makes him one of Arkansas' most potent three-point shooters in at least seven years.
Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero has been a rare multi-year player under Calipari. With Arkansas’ coach changing his recruiting approach juniors and seniors will now populate his roster. Thiero performed admirably with three of his best games coming against tough opponents. He posted 16 points and 13 rebounds against Kansas; 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks against Gonzaga; and 14 points and eight boards against Auburn.
If Thiero can make another huge leap as a junior from a production standpoint, like last year, he will likely be on NBA Draft boards. Consistency will be key for him to remain in the lineup at Arkansas. True freshman Karter Knox is a gifted scorer and explosive athlete. Facing each other in practice will only benefit both players.
Don’t forget about 5-star small forward Billy Richmond who is very physical driving to the basket. Richmond will have to work on his jump shot, according to scouts. That won’t take away from the small forward position battle being one to watch this summer.
Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo will command the paint at center. Aidoo's spot will carve out a definitive role for Brazile who was very good early on as a sophomore in 2022-23. He will be two years removed from a devastating ACL tear this fall.
When Arkansas announced Brazile’s return his motivation was apparent in the graphic.
“Reenergized. Refocused. I’m all Hog. Run it back.”
If that’s truly the case for Brazile, no other coaching staff is better at motivating and developing big guys like Calipari and assistant Kenny Payne. The 6-10 stretch forward has proven himself as a dependable basket-getter knocking down 59% of his shot attempts and 35% from three in his three year college career.
Somewhere in the rotation Kentucky transfer forward Zvonimir Ivisic will be added. The 7-2 big man from Croatia is a highly skilled ball handler, shooter and passer. He is an efficient shooter from the floor knocking down 67% of his attempts and capably stretched the floor eclipsing 38% from three. Having two players with similar skillsets on the floor will be advantageous for Calipari if used appropriately.
PROJECTED 2024-25 ROTATION
PG DJ Wagner
SG Johnell Davis
SF Adou Thiero
PF Trevon Brazile
C Jonas Aidoo
6: Karter Knox
7: Boogie Fland
8: Zvonimir Ivisic
9: Billy Richmond
