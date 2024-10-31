Razorbacks Without Major Contributor Ahead of Ole Miss Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The initial availability report for Arkansas' game with No. 19 Ole Miss was released Wednesday evening. About the only thing of importance was one crucial player for the Razorbacks.
Sam Pittman shared during the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning that running back Ja'Quinden Jackson would likely be listed as "doubtful," but something must have changed in the hours since. Jackson, the Razorbacks leading rusher on the year, will not be available Saturday against the Rebels, according to the SEC's availability report.
The Utah transfer leads the team with 592 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season with Arkansas. He also has been a major factor in the passing game with 125 yards on 11 receptions and helped in the backfield in pass protection.
Cornerback Jaylon Braxton will be out once again as he rehabilitates an injury. The sophomore has played in just two games this season and can preserve his redshirt by only participating in two other games.
Running back Rodney Hill has been out of action since he suffered a MCL sprain against Texas A&M. The Florida State transfer was receiving a solid share of carries before his injury rushing for 144 yards and one touchdown.
Arkansas' starting kicker Kyle Ramsey has been out of action since the Razorbacks' played then No. 4 Tennessee Oct. 5. His replacement, Matt Shipley has been effective in relief with 5-of-6 makes on field goal attempts and a perfect 9-of-9 on extra points.
Each SEC school has guidelines it must follow or there will be monetary consequences faced. To this point, each program has been proactive in sending reports in a timely manner.
“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said prior to Week 1.
To avoid confusion on game day, student-athletes will be reported as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
If a school fails to release timely and accurate availability reports for its upcoming game, it risks receiving monetary penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.