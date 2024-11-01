Arkansas Establishes Same Principle as Vanderbilt's All-Guard Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' John Calipari isn't as dramatic as Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington. Byington recently threw the world of college basketball for a loop by listing every player on its roster as a point guard.
The Razorbacks haven't been that radical in trying to play positionless or establish a new culture, but wants to have a variety of ball-handlers. Byington and Calipari are two of the three coaches taking over a new SEC school in 2024, the other being Mark Pope at Kentucky.
Arkansas assistant coach Chin Coleman did hint at similar principles that Byington is trying to establish at Vanderbilt. The Hogs had a variety of different ball-handlers against No. 1 Kansas in the 85-69 exhibition win Friday.
"We like to say that we have playmakers on the floor and it’s not necessarily labeled by who brings the ball up," Coleman said. "Sometimes you’re going to see Z [center Zvonimir Ivisic] bring the ball up. And does that mean Z at 7-2 is our point guard? No, that means Z is a playmaker, and the more playmakers you have on the floor the better you are."
The Razorbacks have experimented with a variety of different lineups. At times, the team played lineups with just one big on the floor and relying on guards. Calipari also went to the other end of the spectrum playing the 7-2 Ivisic and 6-10 Trevon Brazile on the floor together.
"Because we play positionless we’re not small," Coleman said. "If you have DJ and Boogie on the floor, you have 6-3, 6-4. Let’s say you got Karter on the floor, you’ve got Billy on the floor, that’s 6-6, 6-7. Then you’ve got 7-2. So we feel like that’s a pretty big team."
The Hogs will have one last chance to experiment with different lineups in its final exhibition against TCU. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will not be televised, but you can listen on The Razorback Sports Network. Check back closer to tipoff for a live blog on Hogs on SI.