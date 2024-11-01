All Hogs

Arkansas Establishes Same Principle as Vanderbilt's All-Guard Roster

Razorback team filled with playmakers, trying to remain flexible

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) drives against Kansas Jayhawks forward Zach Clemence (41) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) drives against Kansas Jayhawks forward Zach Clemence (41) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' John Calipari isn't as dramatic as Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington. Byington recently threw the world of college basketball for a loop by listing every player on its roster as a point guard.

The Razorbacks haven't been that radical in trying to play positionless or establish a new culture, but wants to have a variety of ball-handlers. Byington and Calipari are two of the three coaches taking over a new SEC school in 2024, the other being Mark Pope at Kentucky.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington talks with the media
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Arkansas assistant coach Chin Coleman did hint at similar principles that Byington is trying to establish at Vanderbilt. The Hogs had a variety of different ball-handlers against No. 1 Kansas in the 85-69 exhibition win Friday.

"We like to say that we have playmakers on the floor and it’s not necessarily labeled by who brings the ball up," Coleman said. "Sometimes you’re going to see Z [center Zvonimir Ivisic] bring the ball up. And does that mean Z at 7-2 is our point guard? No, that means Z is a playmaker, and the more playmakers you have on the floor the better you are."

The Razorbacks have experimented with a variety of different lineups. At times, the team played lineups with just one big on the floor and relying on guards. Calipari also went to the other end of the spectrum playing the 7-2 Ivisic and 6-10 Trevon Brazile on the floor together.

Arkansas Razorbacks forwards Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Trevon Brazile (4) celebrate after a play
Arkansas Razorbacks forwards Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Trevon Brazile (4) celebrate after a play in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"Because we play positionless we’re not small," Coleman said. "If you have DJ and Boogie on the floor, you have 6-3, 6-4. Let’s say you got Karter on the floor, you’ve got Billy on the floor, that’s 6-6, 6-7. Then you’ve got 7-2. So we feel like that’s a pretty big team."

The Hogs will have one last chance to experiment with different lineups in its final exhibition against TCU. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will not be televised, but you can listen on The Razorback Sports Network. Check back closer to tipoff for a live blog on Hogs on SI.

HOGS FEED:

• Hogs have makings of 'Special Team' even when stars don't produce

• Razorbacks have huge opportunity against Ole Miss Saturday

• Reasons why Razorback fans have to hate Ole Miss | Locked on Razorbacks

• Hogs will be without major contributor against Ole Miss

• Modern conveniences make business decisions on deer stand less likely

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Men's Basketball