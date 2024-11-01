Live Blog: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Arkansas Razorbacks are in Fort Worth to see if they can replicate last week's surprising blowout win over No. 1 Kansas in exhibition play.
The thought was this would be the first opportunity for the Hogs to see how they hold together in front of a road crowd. However, at 6 p.m., the line out front was all Razorbacks and with a half hour to go before the game, there are two purple shirts in a large contingent of red.
One fan in the arena will get to ask a question of Arkansas coach John Calipari by scanning a QR code on the video board. They are supposed to do that for TCU also, but there didn't appear to be an TCU fans in the building when that promo ran.
STARTING LINE-UP
Five minutes until tip and the official count is 18 TCU fans and maybe 1,000 Razorbacks fans. The crowd is now being treated to the Razorbacks' home arena hype video just with less sound quality than in Bud Walton as they're trying to keep it down so the Horned Frogs don't feel so bad a couple of miles from their campus.
First quarter
Boogie Fland is already up to no good as he almosts comes up with the steal and a fast break before knocking it away out of bounds near mid-court on the Horned Frogs' opening possession. Ivisic then blocked TCU's opening shot.
However, it's the Hogs who give up the first turnover leading to an ally-oop before Ivisic gives the Razorbacks the lead by banking a three from the top of the key. Arkansas leads it 3-2 with 8:19 to play in the first quarter.
Thiero then takes the fast break pass down the right side to the rim for the dunk to make it 5-3. He then continues his hot streak by blowing past two Horned frogs before laying it off the glass while being fouled by Noah Reynolds. Arkansas had a lane violation, but it didn't matter because the free throw was missed anyway, leaving the Hogs up 7-2.
Whilte knocks down a three for TCU, then Allette hits another and it's now a 9-8 game as the outside shots aren't falling for the Hogs. Punch then hits a reverse lay-up over Ivisic and TCU has clawed back into the lead 10-9.