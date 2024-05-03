All Hogs

Musselman Looking to Secure Tidy Profit from Former Residence

Hogs fans have chance to experience infamous pool house, heated pool for hefty sum

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman during a game with the Georgia Bulldogs in January at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman during a game with the Georgia Bulldogs in January at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – If Arkansas fans want the Eric Musselman experience of living in the former head Hog's pool house, it can be done for around the cost of a couple of elite recruits.

The Musselmans first bought the five bedroom, five and a half bath home on Clear Creek Blvd. in Fayetteville back in 2019 for just over $1.9 million. However, after hosting numerous Razorbacks basketball parties and accounting for the needed cash to be able to buy in the Southern California housing market, Musselman is looking to profit around $1.85 million by selling the property for roughly double its original price at $3.75 million.

If the family is successful, that will provide enough money to purchase a slightly more modest home, shaving off only a bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms for a property like this along Country Club Dr. near USC provided the university didn't already furnish them with a home.

A high end patio behind a nice home in California near USC with expensive furniture and a fire pit surrounded by palm trees.
Realtor.com
A lavish green back yard in Los Angeles with patio furniture and a pool surrounded by palm trees.
Realtor.com

Of course the area of the Mussselman home most well known to Arkansas fans is the heated pool and adjoining 810-square foot pool house complete with kitchenette, bedroom, living room, and laundry room. The pool was the scene for numberous bonding videos Musselman released over the years and the pool house became infamous after his wife, Danyelle Sargent, noted she regularly had to banish him to the separate living space to cool down overnight after difficult games.

The home is in the far northern portion of Fayetteville in a gated community not far from the intersection of I-49 and Hwy. 112 just south of Springdale. As of this writing, the property has been on the market for 13 days.

HOGS FEED:

Hogs looking possibly pick up additional ball handler by tapping Utah market

• Calipari will change his recruiting method for now

 Sprague-Lott ascends into one of Van Horn's top Razorback bats

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook

Published
Kent Smith

KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 