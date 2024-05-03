Musselman Looking to Secure Tidy Profit from Former Residence
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – If Arkansas fans want the Eric Musselman experience of living in the former head Hog's pool house, it can be done for around the cost of a couple of elite recruits.
The Musselmans first bought the five bedroom, five and a half bath home on Clear Creek Blvd. in Fayetteville back in 2019 for just over $1.9 million. However, after hosting numerous Razorbacks basketball parties and accounting for the needed cash to be able to buy in the Southern California housing market, Musselman is looking to profit around $1.85 million by selling the property for roughly double its original price at $3.75 million.
If the family is successful, that will provide enough money to purchase a slightly more modest home, shaving off only a bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms for a property like this along Country Club Dr. near USC provided the university didn't already furnish them with a home.
Of course the area of the Mussselman home most well known to Arkansas fans is the heated pool and adjoining 810-square foot pool house complete with kitchenette, bedroom, living room, and laundry room. The pool was the scene for numberous bonding videos Musselman released over the years and the pool house became infamous after his wife, Danyelle Sargent, noted she regularly had to banish him to the separate living space to cool down overnight after difficult games.
The home is in the far northern portion of Fayetteville in a gated community not far from the intersection of I-49 and Hwy. 112 just south of Springdale. As of this writing, the property has been on the market for 13 days.
