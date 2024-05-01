Criswell Going Back to Carolina; Brazile Officially Going Somewhere Now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With another way of juggling players, the back-up quarterback has gone back to North Carolina where he couldn't get a starting role while the last remaining uncommitted basketball player officially put his name in the transfer portal.
Jacolby Criswell apparently was running out of options and North Carolina let him come back while Trevon Brazile is still expected to be a second-round NBA Draft choice if he stays there and doesn't find his third college to play for.
It's the world we live in these days. Players come and go almost year-round. It's not over yet for this year and more will be leaving. In football, there's not a lot of players coming in who are going to do much other than add depth. In basketball, they are putting together the pieces to make a run for a title.
Criswell, from Morrilton, was expected to come back last year and be the back-up to KJ Jefferson and assume the role of starter this coming season. Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino realized that wasn't going to happen and obviously felt the need to upgrade the position, so they went and got Taylen Green after his career at Boise State. It wasn't clear Criswell was even going to be Green's back-up as Malachi Singleton and incoming freshman KJ Jackson had spots where they shined in spring practice.
Brazile, on the other hand, is going to be playing somewhere next year. Apparently, though, it won't be at Arkansas. It's probably more a formality to just keep his options open if he doesn't get a favorable read on the NBA. The only school he can come back to would be the Razorbacks unless he went through the procedure to put his name in the portal.
Before last season, he was projected as a possible lottery pick in the first round. Injuries and other things led to a disappointing year where he is still projected as a possible pick in most mock drafts, but he's fallen all the way to the second round.
The Hogs have a revolving door in just about every sport. That includes the women's basketball program, where keeping up with that roster is almost as difficult a task for Mike Neighbors as what John Calipari is having to do on the men's side. It will be completely new faces on the floor at Bud Walton this year in all respects.
Just don't try to memorize the rosters anymore. With all the changes it takes half the season before anybody has it down, so don't feel bad. A lot of us in the media are fighting to figure it out, too. Just don't expect it settle down anytime soon.
