Razorbacks Hire New Coach With Previous Success Against Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has hired Kelsi Musick as the school's 10th women's basketball coach, the school announced in a press release Friday. Musick finished her third season at Oral Roberts, going 24-9 and losing in the first round of the WBIT.
One of the 24 wins was a 94-73 win over Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena in November.
“Kelsi is a rising star in the women’s basketball coaching profession," athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a press release. "I believe the University of Arkansas is the best place for her to develop her full potential as a coach while also leading our program to success."
Musick replaces Mike Neighbors, who stepped down as coach after seven seasons. The Hogs are coming off a 9-22 season in which they finished 13th in the SEC and set a new program record for losses.
In three seasons at Oral Roberts, Musick compiled a record of 57-39, and won over 20 games each of the past two seasons. Prior to her time with the Golden Eagles, she coached 13 seasons at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she led the Lady Bulldogs to the NCAA Division II National Championship game in 2019.
"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at the University of Arkansas,” Musick said. “This is a place with a proud tradition, passionate fans and a commitment to excellence in every way. I’m excited to get to work building something special."
Her team at Oral Roberts finished second in the Summit League and scored 81.8 points per game, eighth highest nationally.
Musick's contract is for five years. It runs through April 30, 2030 with a total compensation of $600,000 per year.