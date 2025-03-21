Razorbacks Hire New Coach With Previous Success Against Arkansas

𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 🥓



The Golden Eagles dominate the Razorbacks, 94-73 picking up their first win over Arkansas since 2016!!#ORUWBB | #GoldenStandard pic.twitter.com/yKxXJOu39u