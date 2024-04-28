Where Razorbacks Sitting with Potential Transfers to Bring Experience to Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has been on a solid streak recently of signing a trio of former Kentucky commitments. His efforts have brought the Razorbacks from the depths of rankings purgatory to a top five high school class, according to 247Sports.
As promised during his introduction as the Hogs’ coach, Calipari laid out a plan to combat the transfer portal heavily. With the majority of high school seniors already signed to a school, it was going to take a unique roster build with a majority of additions in the transfer portal.
Calipari has a chance to continue his white hot streak this weekend with former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo and former Oklahoma State forward Brandon Garrison. One big man, Zvonimir Ivisic, is already signed. However, gives Arkansas a different dimension than what Aidoo and Garrison can provide.
Obviously, Ivisic is a stretch forward with guard tendencies. A solid three-point shot, soft touch on passes and a solid rim protector at 7-2 and over 240 pounds. Garrison, a former McDonald’s All-American, averaged nearly eight points, five rebounds and two assists with the Cowboys. He was one of very few bright spots in Stillwater this season shooting 57% from the floor and 65% from the free throw line.
The 6-11, 245-pound, center is considered one of the top-20 players currently in the transfer portal. A Sunday visit will go along way as not many players say no thanks to Calipari.
Aidoo would bring along instant physicality down low due to his three years of experience in the SEC. He provides plenty of muscle to prevent dribble penetration as he recorded 66 blocks on the season. As a junior, he pulled down over seven rebounds per game including eight double-doubles and 11 double digit rebound performances.
Former Kentucky forward Jordan Burks is another name to watch as a possible transfer. While he’s not a headliner in the portal, he would flourish in development under Calipari and assistant coach Kenny Payne.
Burks was a 3-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. During his freshman season with the Wildcats, he appeared in 20 games scoring two points and two rebounds in seven minutes per game this season. He has terrific length at 6-foot-9 and ranks as the No. 255 transfer currently in the portal.
Finally, Arkansas has been pursuing veteran guard Johnell Davis for the past week. The former FAU standout led the Owls to their first Final Four appearance in school history. Then, backed it up as a senior with 18 points, six rebounds and threes assists per game. The 6-4 guard connected on 52% of his shot attempts at the rim which was nearly half his field goal attempts on the season.
Other names to watch as potential visitors are UNC-Wilmington forward Trazarien White, Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond, Kentucky guard DJ Wagner and USF guard/forward Kasean Pryor.
White played a vital role for the Seahawks this season as he finished No. 38 in the nation for points per game at nearly 20. He pulled down seven rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field and 39% from three.
Richmond was a very established player in the Big East with Seton Hall. The 6-6, 210 pound guard scored nearly 16 points per night along with seven rebounds and five assists. His all around, team first mentality would make him a trusted piece to a potential first roster for Arkansas under Calipari.
Wagner had an up-and-down freshman season with the Wildcats. He hit the freshman wall around mid-January and was not able to recover from a great start. The 6-4 guard scored in double figures in 10 of his first 16 games but only three times in the final 13 games.
Another year under Calipari might do him well as he shot 41% from the field, 76% from the line but just 29% from three. USC and Eric Musselman are pursing Wagner as he visited this weekend. The Razorbacks do expect to receive a visit at some point before a commitment.
Pryor played a huge role in a breakout season for the Bulls. He scored over 13 points per game along with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal at 26 minutes per game.
