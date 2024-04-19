Rating All-Muss Portal Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As Razorbacks fans patiently wait to see what combination of players new Hogs coach John Calipari is going to bring to Arkansas from the high school ranks and the portal, it's a good time to look back and see who were the best transfers brought in by the previous regime.
Eric Musselman was dubbed the great importer because of his love of the portal. In the end it may have been his undoing as a lack of chemistry created by bringing in too many new faces to the team culture ultimately led to a losing season.
However, the sheer amount of talent Musselman added to the Razorbacks over his five years by way of transfer portal is impressive. Today that massive group will be narrowed down to 10 players who will make up the First and Second Team All-Muss Transfers.
The second team alone shows how deep this line-up goes. It's important to know these teams aren't grouped by position, just impact and overall talent.
SECOND TEAM
Tramon Mark, G, Houston
35 pts. in 78-77 win over Texas A&M, 34 pts. against North Carolina
Trey Wade, F, Wichita St.
15 pts., 7 reb. in upset of No. 1 Gonzaga
Au'Diese Toney, G, Pittsburgh
22 pts., 10 reb. against LSU in SEC Tournament
Makhi Mitchell, C, Rhode Island
22 pts., 13 reb. against Texas A&M
Stanley Umude, G, South Dakota
31 pts., 4 asst. 4 reb., 2 stl., 2 blk against Georgia
FIRST TEAM
Ricky Council, G, Wichita St.
26 pts. 5 asst. against Oklahoma, 10 games of 20+ in only year as a Hog
JD Notae, G, Jacksonville
30 pts, 8 asst. in win over No. 6 Kentucky
Justin Smith, F, Indiana
27 pts., 12 reb., 5 stl., 2 blk. in NCAA Tournament win over Colgate
Jimmy Whitt, G, SMU
30 pts. 8 reb. 2 blk. against Vanderbilt, had 8 games of 20+ in COVID shortened season
Jaylen Tate, G, Northern Kentucky
25 pts., 8 asst., 5 reb., 4 stl.
