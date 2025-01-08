Razorbacks Face Short Bench in Post With Big Man Questionable
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks center Zvonimir Ivisic is listed questionable to appear Wednesday night against Ole Miss, according to the SEC availability report.
The 7-foot-2 big man was limited with an ankle injury earlier this season which kept him out of Arkansas' home victory over UT-San Antonio Dec. 7. Ivisic was a bright spot early in the season with several starts while scoring in double figures during six of his first seven games as All-SEC center Jonas Aidoo recovered from a hamstring injury.
On the season, Ivisic averages nearly nine points, four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal per game. He is shooting 52% from the field, 46% from three and 69% from the charity stripe in 18 minutes per game.
His length at the rim will be missed if he doesn't dress out as the Rebels have a renewed team focus on rebounding as Ole Miss ranks near the bottom of the league in that category.
"We emphasized [rebounding]," assistant coach Chin Colemean said during Tuesday's press conference. "But I think that now we understand. The thing we emphasize I think we’re able to now have their attention in terms of [getting] enough stops. They still shot under 40%. We just didn’t obviously capitalize on it when we made them miss of securing the rebound."
During Ivisic's nine minutes against Tennessee, he contributed on the glass with three rebounds and three blocks. His two turnovers were just blips in what truly killed Arkansas against the Volunteers, attacking the glass, which is said to be addressed ahead of Wednesday night.
"So we are doing a better job if not emphasizing it even more. With how well Tennessee offensive rebounds, I think that now our antennas are up and we’re prepared for this challenge."
Ole Miss will be without transfer big man Mikeal Brown-Jones who suffered an injury after playing four minutes against Georgia Jan. 4. Brown-Jones signed with the Rebels in the offseason as the No. 20 transfer nationally but has only averaged only six points and two rebounds in 12 minutes per game.