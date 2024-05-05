Can Arkansas Miracle At Kentucky Derby Inspire Pittman, Razorbacks?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman could use a little luck in 2024. He went out and signed Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator which deflected a little bit of heat off his seat for the time being.
Pittman attended the 150th Kentucky Derby Saturday to support his friends Dan and Scott Hamby, owners ofrace winner Mystik Dan. The horse wasn’t one of the favorites to win entering Saturday with 18-1 odds. However, the winner forged his way to victory by a nose over Sierra Leone.
Mystik Dan’s jockey was little known Brian Hernandez. While Pittman isn’t considered an unknown commodity amongst the coaching profession, he has shown the ability to win at a moderate level. His first 26 games as Razorbacks coach, Arkansas strung together a 15-11 record overall and 7-11 mark in SEC play.
A promising start was short-lived once KJ Jefferson fumbled on a ‘Superman leap’ as the team swagger and confidence popped like a balloon. Since that game, the Razorbacks are 8-14 with only three conference wins.
Brushing shoulders of greatness in Louisville might just be the rub Pittman needs to return Arkansas to its winning ways in 2024. Like Derby winner, Mystik Dan, he essentially came from nowhere to become the champion.
Arkansas will need to pull off a win or two in surprise fashion if the team plans on making a bowl game. During the 2021 season, the Razorbacks witnessed a lot of breaks go its way throughout the fall. Circumstances are a bit different but similar for a turnaround.
Petrino will have to break in a brand new quarterback. A passer that many around the program is considered an underrated talent. That’s yet to be seen but with a rigorous Southeastern Conference to play, Taylen Green will have ample opportunity to prove doubters wrong.
Second-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams will hope to build off an up-and-down 2023 season. Linebacker play will be a huge question mark as the group pads prior college experience to a youthful room. The middle of Arkansas’ defense will be pressured early on especially as the team travels to Oklahoma State in week two.
Maybe Pittman has identified what he needs to makeup for lost time over 19 months. No one is asking for a championship this year or any year for that matter. But, seeing success by other Arkansas residents is bound to bleed over into football season. Bowl eligibility shouldn’t be out of the question yet as the Razorbacks preseason win total is set at 5.5 by Fan Duel.
