Gauging Razorbacks Offensive Morale Heading Into Critical Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Although the Razorbacks seemed to hold onto the rope until the final four games last football season, things sometimes felt off.
The 2023 season was a collaborative effort of failed football. Coach Sam Pittman hit the reset button by firing offensive coordinator Dan Enos and the race was on. Arkansas went 4-8 and missed postseason play for the first time in Pittman’s four years. Losing isn’t a good taste, and is likely something the ol’ line coach wants to rinse out.
"We have a better football team," Pittman said following the spring game. "Where we were in November to where we are now, there's a lot of change, and it's been positive, so I'm happy where we are now. We've got a long way to go, but we got the right people in the building, whether it be coaches or players, that can get [us] there."
There's a few notable changes going into 2024 that can change the landscape of college football for the rest of time. Obviously, Texas and Oklahoma add different dynamic to the SEC as it expands. Recent legal battles have opened the flood gates on NIL. Tampering has caused plenty of eyebrows to be raised around the country with more than just players in the transfer portal. There's school collectives out bargaining players who have had breakout seasons who aren't in the portal by putting life-changing money on the table.
This wasn't the vision of the NCAA when NIL was approved for student-athletes in July 2021. NIL has become more than allowing athletes to be paid for their likeness.
Instead, it's become a scandal allowing schools to cheat with no repercussions. Basically, the big two of football and basketball are becoming pay-for-play with schools paying up to $2 million for players in the transfer portal.
The reality of team chemistry being compromised was an issue last year for Arkansas. On field attitudes with players not giving their all and quitting on the Hogs was apparent at one point.
All of the sudden, the Razorbacks pulled together and defeated Florida in The Swamp to avoid a winless SEC campaign. The other games against Auburn, FIU and Missouri were duds at best.
Many of the stars considered catalysts for Arkansas' enormous turnaround the first 26 games of Pittman's tenure are gone. Whether it be the cause of expired eligibility or the transfer portal, the winds of change have come and gone. Now, it's time to get to work.
Pittman avoided losing more star players during the spring transfer portal period. There were depth losses like running backs Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave leaving the program after their position coach Jimmy Smith left a couple days into spring practice. Defensive back Lorando Johnson returned to Baylor after one season with Arkansas which seemed to be a slight blow to the secondary. Punter Max Johnson appeared to his starting role to a walk-on before joining his brother in Cincinnati following a breakout sophomore season where he finished No. 3 in the SEC in yards per punt even with a few shanks sprinkled in.
New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has enough pieces to create a promising offense this summer. A pair of two large targets on the outside in Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden have the talent to be quite a duo. Plus, USF tranfer Khafre Brown had quality production for an upstart Bulls team with nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns.
Petrino will bank on transfer quarterback Taylen Green and a rebuilt Eric Mateos offensive line to produce a sufficient run game next season for returning starter Rashod Dubinion and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson.
Green showed solid command of Petrino's offense during the spring game. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns and displayed an ability to extend plays with his legs. His speed is purely an underrated part to his game which can add a specific dynamic to the offense.
Arkansas avoids playing the likes of Alabama and Georgia for the first time since entering the conference since 1992. The Razorbacks will play the role of spoiler with College Football Playoff contenders Texas, LSU and Ole Miss playing in Fayetteville this fall.
A road game against Cotton Bowl winner Missouri will be one of the biggest match-ups of the Battle Line Rivalry yet. If the spring game showed anything, it is that players are giving 100% to the program right now. This group is inspired to win in the SEC and Pittman genuinely believes they can not only compete, but win in the newly restructured SEC.
"I like the team," Pittman said. "I like that part of it. I like that the team likes each other. We have a better football team. Where we go, I think we're going to go up, because the kids in the room want to and they're talented enough to do it."
