Texas A&M Coach Puts Razorbacks' Smith in Potential Elite Company
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Despite the lack of offensive production ruining Arkansas lefty Hagen Smith's coronation as the Razorbacks' all-time strikeout leader, it was still a historic night as Smith's 14 strikeouts in six innings put him at 349 for his career, four ahead of former record-holder Nick Schmidt.
Smith could make even more history, at least according to Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle. He thinks the Hogs' ace is talented and ready to pitch in the big leagues this fall and potentially be just the second player in MLB history to pitch in the College World Series and the MLB World Series in the same year. Schlossnagle was the coach at TCU when Brandon Finnegan pitched in both the 2014 CWS and the World Series with the Kansas City Royals.
"We just said in the locker room that guy is going to be pitching this October," Schlossnagle said. "I don’t know how you couldn’t, unless he's not rested, how do you not take that guy and get him in your bullpen?"
Texas A&M first baseman Ted Burton, who struck out in both plate appearances against Smith, but drove in the only run of the game with a bases-loaded walk-off walk in the bottom of the 11th, also thinks Smith is ready for the show.
"He’s a big league arm right now," Burton said. "That’s my opinion. I’ve seen a lot of good arms but he’s a stud. Hats off to him and hats off to their whole staff. They played their butts off and Aggies came out on top."
Schlossnagle also drew comparisons to No.1 overall draft pick Paul Skenes, who recently made his MLB debut, as incredibly talented arms that are major-league ready while still pitching in college.
"I can't remember a better left handed starter," Schlossnagle said. "Well, I should say with that kind of arm. We've faced a lot of really good left handed pitchers that have had great seasons and great numbers, but with that kind of arm."
The good news is that the Razorback offense will get a do-over with a chance to pull its weight in the next Hagen Smith start. Smith is now just five strikeouts away from tying David Walling for the most strikeouts in a single-season in a Razorback uniform (155).
The Razorbacks look to even up the series with Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Friday and clinch the SEC West title. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
