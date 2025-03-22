Relentless First Inning Leads To Series Win Over South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas used an eight-run first inning to win the second game of the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks 12-3 and clinch the series.
The Gamecocks got off to a better start, retiring the first two batters, but starter Jake McCoy lost his command and the inning snowballed out of control.
11 straight Razorbacks reached off two different pitchers, McCoy and Roman Kimball. Brent Iredale, who started SEC play 1-for-11, opened the scoring with a three-run homer to left.
For the second straight game, a costly error from the Gamecock shortstop extended the inning and gave the Hogs an extra out. This time, Charles Davalan was the beneficiary as the Hogs batted around.
Arkansas sent 14 players to the plate and scored eight runs before Kimball got Iredale to strike out and retire the side.
"It's amazing because you always can come up in every inning of the game," shortstop Wehiwa Aloy said, who had a double in the first inning. "Just the way the boys compete and doing their best to put pressure on the defense. It's very fun."
Razorback starter Gabe Gaeckle faced the minimum in the first, getting South Carolina's best hitter, right fielder Ethan Petry, to roll into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.
Gaeckle's struggles returned in the second as South Carolina mounted a two-out rally of its own. Five straight Gamecocks reached base. The righty turned in his shortest outing yet, getting just five outs. Van Horn opted to bring in Aiden Jimenez to face Petry with the bases loaded rather than let Gaeckle face him again.
Jimenez needed just one pitch to induce a fielder's choice to retire the side and keep the lead at 8-3.
Needing length, Jimenez continued his great run of form. He served as the bulk pitcher out of the bullpen, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out four. The Oregon State transfer has not allowed an earned run since February 25 against Grambling, dropping his season ERA to 1.35.
Arkansas turned two more double plays behind Jimenez, including another moment of wizardry from Aloy in the fifth. With the bases loaded and just one out, he snared a 105 mph liner at full stretch off the bat of Jase Woita and firing to second to double off the runner.
"He takes two steps to his right [and] jumps as high as he can," Van Horn said. "[He] snags the ball, not only did he catch the ball, he's already thinking, I'm going to give me a double play here. When he hit the ground, he was already turning made the throw with something on it, accurate, and we're out of the inning. If that ball gets over his head, there's two in right there, probably runners at 2nd and 3rd with 1 out. So probably at a minimum they're going to score 1 more. He probably saved at least 3 runs. It could have been more."
Jimenez couldn't be more thankful for his shortstop, saving his outing and keeping his scoreless streak intact.
"I was just thinking what does he want for dinner tonight because it's on me," Jimenez said.
Perhaps the biggest cheer wasn't for the team at all. News traveled to the crowd of 9,759 at Baum-Walker Stadium that the Razorback basketball team beat St. John's and advanced to the Sweet 16.
Left fielder Charles Davalan extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run shot to the opposite field in the third.
Arkansas will go for the sweep against the Gamecocks 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.