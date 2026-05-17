Arkansas Chases Fayetteville Regional Title against South Florida

Arkansas hasn't had to sweat much this week in Fayetteville. Saturday was more of the same.

The No. 5 overall NCAA Tournament seed rolled past South Florida 8-0 in six innings at Bogle Park, setting up a winner-take-all regional championship matchup against the Bulls on Sunday.

First pitch is at 1 p.m. and you can catch it on ESPN+.

If South Florida forces a second game, that one's scheduled to go around 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas sits at 44-11 on the season. The Razorbacks haven't dropped a game yet in this regional.

Davison's Grand Slam Sets Tone Early

It didn't take long for the Hogs to make their intentions clear.

Arkansas put five runs on the board in the first inning alone, with senior second baseman Karlie Davison delivering the big blow with a grand slam that put the game out of reach before South Florida could blink.

Three more runs crossed in the third inning and that was more than enough for the Arkansas pitching staff.

Davison came in hitting .357 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI on the season and made the most of her moment.

Reagan Johnson and Dakota Kennedy each collected multiple hits in the contest as well.

Kennedy's having quite a season herself, slashing .359 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI.

Slamming our way through the record books 💥



Karlie Davison's grand slam in today's win over South Florida marked our 8th this season, setting a new program record and surpassing the previous mark of 7 set in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ONfXEfxtyW — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 16, 2026

Pitching Staff Kept It Clean

Robyn Herron and Payton Burnham handled the pitching workload together, combining to hold South Florida to four hits over six innings.

The duo didn't issue a single walk and punched out four batters.

Herron carries a 1.97 ERA with 169 strikeouts in 110 innings this season. Burnham has been nearly as sharp with a 1.77 ERA over 95 innings.

Having two arms that effective heading into a regional title game is a significant advantage for head coach Courtney Deifel's squad.

South Florida's ace Anne Long has been reliable all year with a 1.79 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 171.2 innings.

The Bulls will need everything she's got Sunday.

Atalyia Rijo is doing Atalyia Rijo things



E4 | Arkansas 8, South Florida 1 pic.twitter.com/1tRHSA4T2F — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 16, 2026

South Florida Has Already Beaten Odds Once

The Bulls aren't done just because they lost to Arkansas on Saturday.

South Florida had to navigate a pair of elimination games beating both Fordham and Washington just to reach the championship round.

Now they'll need to beat Arkansas twice in a row to advance to the Super Regionals.

That's a tall order against a team hitting .339 as a unit with a 1.005 OPS.

Arkansas is scoring 7.5 runs per game and has blasted 74 home runs this season. South Florida's pitching staff carries a 2.69 ERA compared to Arkansas's 2.45.

Alex Wilkes leads South Florida offensively at .349 with nine home runs and 49 RBI.

Alexa Galligani adds a .330 average and Toryn Fulton has provided pop as well with seven home runs.

The Bulls can hit, but the gap between these two programs on paper is noticeable.

Dugout vibes 🟰 unmatched pic.twitter.com/TWY9aXeUzb — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 16, 2026

Records Keep Piling Up for This Arkansas Program

Saturday's win was the Razorbacks' 23rd run-rule victory of the season, tying the single-season program record that was set just last year in 2025.

Arkansas is now 307-9 all-time when scoring eight or more runs in a game.

During the Courtney Deifel era specifically — which started in 2016 — that mark is an astonishing 172-1.

The Razorbacks are also riding a 120-game winning streak when they reach that eight-run threshold. The last time they lost while hitting that mark was a 12-11 defeat to Oklahoma State on Feb. 11, 2021 at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La.

In NCAA Tournament play, Arkansas is now 26-28 all-time and 19-16 under Deifel. The Hogs have won five consecutive regional round games dating back to 2025.

Wyckie's Wheels 💯



Kailey Wyckoff extends our lead with a two-run triple!



M3 | Arkansas 8, USF 0 pic.twitter.com/qNjxUhmKgy — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 16, 2026

What Numbers Say Heading into Sunday

The statistical edge belongs pretty clearly to the home team. Arkansas's team batting average of .339 compares favorably to South Florida's .292.

The Razorbacks' OPS of 1.005 dwarfs the Bulls' .794. Even on the mound, Arkansas has the advantage in ERA and opponent batting average.

South Florida does have the edge in stolen bases, swiping 55 compared to Arkansas's 32, though the Razorbacks' 94 percent success rate is higher.

Fielding percentage is essentially even with South Florida at .980 and Arkansas at .979.

KD is on another level 📈 pic.twitter.com/BGgLHoxdsl — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 16, 2026

Bain and Bell Give Arkansas Another Layer

Even beyond Davison and Kennedy, this Razorbacks lineup doesn't quit. Tianna Bell is hitting .376 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI.

Brinli Bain brings patience at the plate as her .519 on-base percentage leads the group with 46 walks and 17 doubles.

When a lineup has that many ways to hurt you, opposing pitchers don't get any easy innings.

Regional Title on Line at Bogle Park

Arkansas hasn't had to work particularly hard this weekend, but Sunday's format gives South Florida a puncher's chance.

The Bulls are a three-seed that's proven they can handle adversity. They just need to handle it twice more against one of the country's best teams in their own building.

The Hogs have home-field advantage, a dominant pitching tandem and a lineup that's crushed everything in front of it for two straight days.

The Fayetteville Regional championship is right there for Arkansas to take.