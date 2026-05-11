Arkansas Softball Looks to Shake Years of Postseason Disappointment

This time of year is one of broken dreams and frustration for the Arkansas Razorbacks when it comes to the world of college softball.

So many times Courtney Diefel's Razorbacks have looked like one of the teams to beat after plowing through formidable SEC schedules, only to have the rug pulled out from under them shy of advancing to the Women's College World Series.

Perhaps the most heart-breaking was in 2022 when Arkansas ripped off seven straight in the postseason to claim an SEC Tournament championship, a regional championship and reaching out to a 1-0 lead just four innings away from advancing to Oklahoma City in a Super Regional at Bogle Park against Texas. Unfortunately, the Razorbacks' powerful bats went cold, the Longhorns got three runs in the bottom of the third and the rest is history.

Texas held on to win that game and Game 3, eventually advancing to the national championship series against Oklahoma, leaving Arkansas on a trend it can't seem to break — wondering what might have been — year after year.

So, here are the Razorbacks again with a highly respected team that has been No. 1 in the RPI rankings for much of the season.

For the seventh time in program history, Bogle Park is back on the national stage. This time Arkansas softball enters as the No. 5 overall seed and the No. 2 seed in the Nebraska segment of the tournament.

That means the Razorbacks will once again host an NCAA Regional beginning May 15-17.

The Fayetteville Regional is set 🐗 pic.twitter.com/0dVpF7gqxg — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 10, 2026

Should the Razorbacks win the regional, they'll also host the ensuing Super Regional against the winner of the Durham Regional that features Duke, Arizona, Marshall and Howard.

"We knew we had the resume that would work us into what we thought would be a Top 8 seed, but until you see your name and you see that number, you really have no idea," Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel said after Selection Sunday. "I’m just really proud of our team. It’s always exciting. I will be excited with chills every time, and this one was no different."

Washington, South Florida and Fordham are headed to Fayetteville to join the Razorbacks, setting up another packed weekend at one of the sport’s best venues.

Arkansas opens against Fordham Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+, with Washington and South Florida following in the night game on ESPNU.

"Everyone in the field is so good, and everyone’s coming off a high," Deifel said. "Everyone’s put together a resume. We’re starting with Fordham, who just won their conference championship. We’re good friends with their head coach, Melissa [Inouye], so we were excited. It was like, 'Hey, see you soon, friend.'

"Then you look at South Florida, who’s playing really well and just won their conference tournament with Ken Eriksen, and then Washington. We’ll dive into the prep tonight, but we know they are storied teams. They’re teams that have had a lot of success this year and historically. It’s going to be a tough regional."

It’s a familiar setup for the Razorbacks, who have now hosted six straight regionals and collected all seven of their national seeds under Deifel. This will also be the program’s 15th NCAA Tournament appearance, another sign of how steady the rise has been.

For the Razorbacks, whoever they face on the diamond will be familiar even if it’s been several years since the two programs have squared off.

Arkansas is unbeaten against Fordham (4-0), but the teams haven’t met since 2018.

Washington has had the upper hand in its series, winning all five previous games, and South Florida has given the Razorbacks trouble in the past. They're 1-4 all-time against the Bulls, and haven't won since 2007.

None of that will matter much once the games start, but it does underline how varied this regional field is.

The Razorbacks enter the postseason at 42-11 after a strong regular season and a split showing at the SEC Tournament.

They’ve run-ruled 21 opponents, handled the grind of league play and look like a team built to make another deep run. They ended the regular season with a series win against the eventual SEC Tournament champions, No. 5 Texas, by scores of 2-0 and 4-3.

Arkansas' SEC Tournament run, though, wasn't what was expected. The Razorbacks dispatched Mississippi State 3-0, but fell to Alabama 7-1.

"I think you just get used to lining it up against the best," Diefel said about the loss to Alabama. "There’s no break, but when you’re a competitor, there’s no break anyway. You just have a standard of what your play should look like. That was my disappointment in the Alabama game. That’s not our standard of play, and that’s not what (the players) decided our standard of play is."

However, a full week will have passed between that loss and first-pitch of the NCAA Regional and Diefel says her team is ready.

"Our team responds really well," Diefel said. "They don’t like not playing to our level or to our standard. They want to be better. They want to be better every time they show up at the field. I do expect our team to respond. I expect all of the teams in the SEC to respond. They’re competitors, so that’s what I expect from them."

NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional Schedule

Friday, May 15 Game 1: Arkansas vs. Fordham – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 2: Washington vs. South Florida – 7 p.m. – ESPNU

Saturday, May 16 Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: If necessary game – 3:30 p.m.

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