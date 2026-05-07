Arkansas Softball's Real Season Starts Now and Hogs Are Ready

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Alabama beat Arkansas on Thursday.

Write it down, file it away and then set it aside, because it's not the story that's going to define this Razorback season.

The story that matters gets told starting Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, when the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show reveals where a 42-11 Arkansas team will host a regional.

That's when the calendar that actually counts begins.

Thursday's 7-1 quarterfinal loss at John Cropp Stadium was a clean and convincing win for the No. 3/4 Crimson Tide. Nobody's going to pretend otherwise.

Jocelyn Briski went the distance, struck out seven and didn't surrender a single earned run. Alabama hit four home runs. The Razorbacks managed three hits. That's not a game you win and Arkansas didn't.

Hogs in the lead!



Tianna Bell races home from third on a wild pitch!



T4 | Arkansas 1, Alabama 0 pic.twitter.com/990v3lUFcA — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 7, 2026

Context matters in college softball and the context here is the Hogs enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the most complete programs in the country.

A bad afternoon against one of the nation's best teams doesn't rewrite that.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Tianna Bell singled, reached third on an error and scored on a passed ball.

It was a heads-up sequence against a pitcher who didn't give many of those away.

The lead lasted until Audrey Vandagriff parked one to right field to tie it. Then the fifth inning arrived and Hannah Wells and Alexis Pupillo both went deep in consecutive at-bats to put it out of reach.

Ko makes us go



Dakota Kennedy leads off the second inning with a single through the right side!



T2 | Arkansas 0, Alabama 0 pic.twitter.com/R3Sx3MMwgg — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 7, 2026

Ambrey Taylor added a solo shot in the sixth. That's four home runs. On most days, four home runs win ballgames.

Robyn Herron struck out eight in 4.1 innings. That matters.

She wasn't hit around. She ran into a power-hitting lineup at the wrong moment, made a couple of pitches that didn't miss by much and paid for them. She's 15-6 on the season. She's not a concern heading into the postseason.

Neither is the bigger picture. Brinli Bain has reached base in 49 of her 52 games this season.

Bell has now reached in eight straight. This isn't a lineup that's lost its footing. It's a lineup that ran into Briski on a day when Briski was very good.

🪑 🪑 🪑



Robyn Herron strikes out the side in the bottom of the third!



E3 | Arkansas 0, Alabama 0 pic.twitter.com/mUlJJVvIyY — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 7, 2026

The difference between a team that stumbles out of its conference tournament and a team that's genuinely damaged is meaningful and Arkansas is firmly in the former category.

The Razorbacks have the record, the pitching depth and the postseason experience to be a legitimate threat when the bracket opens.

SEC Tournament titles are worth winning. They're also not prerequisites for a College World Series appearance and Arkansas has done nothing this season to suggest it can't make that kind of run.

Forty-two wins isn't a fluke.

The selection show will bring a regional draw, a schedule and a renewed purpose for a team that's been building toward May all year.

Whatever bracket placement Sunday delivers, the expectation in Fayetteville should be the same: advance and keep advancing.

Thursday closed one door. The one that opens Sunday is bigger.

Hogs Feed: