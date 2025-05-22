As Arkansas stands on the precipice of history, Deifel reflects on first season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is just two wins over Ole Miss away from program history. In 28 years, Arkansas has never made it to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series (WCWS).
No matter what happens, coach Courtney Deifel is already the best coach in program history and has been for some time.
In her 10th season, she's already surpassed 300 wins and is the only coach with a winning record with the Razorbacks.
She's also responsible for all four Super Regional appearances. The Razorbacks have hosted at least a regional for the fifth straight season.
The success wasn't without its growing pains. When Deifel took over in 2016, the first season was poor in terms of the record.
The Razorbacks won just one conference game and finished the year at 17-39. But Deifel still measures success for that initial team in a different way.
" What I remember that year was the commitment from the student athletes," Defiel said about the 2016 team. Maybe we didn't get the wins, they were committed to making it look different.
"They were committed to putting out a product of softball that could start connecting with fans. They put out a product of softball that led to big recruits later. So they, They dove in, and it was not success by record, but it was success by culture."
It laid the foundation for Arkansas to land recruits like ace Robyn Herron and National Player of the Year Finalist Bri Ellis. Now, Herron and Ellis look to finish what all that came before them started.
" I just have an immense amount of pride for everyone that's come through and played in this program," Deifel said. "[They've] been committed to something that they didn't see.
"They trusted our vision. They poured their entire hearts into this program, so that we can be here today."
Both Ellis and Herron relish the opportunity to go down in history as trailblazers. There can only be one first team to make it to the WCWS.
" You want to be a part of something that's never been done before," Ellis said. "You want to be someone to help change the program and make a change and have a significant impact. That's what we have the opportunity to do this weekend."
Now all that's missing is the hardest part. The two wins to cap off a fitting decade as head coach.
" Every individual that has been a part of this program has led to where we're at today and where we'll be in our future," Deifel said. "I'm just really proud of everyone that's said yes and taken a chance on us."
Inclement weather in the area has forced first pitch to be moved up eight hours. The original start time of 7 p.m. Friday, has been moved to 11 a.m. The game is still being broadcast on ESPNU.
" The goal is to win a national championship," Herron said. "We can't think too far ahead. We have to focus on one game at a time, one inning at a time."