Razorbacks' Big First Inning Sinks Kentucky; Continues SEC Momentum
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas used a four-run first inning to do the heavy lifting against Kentucky to win its third SEC contest in four games, 5-3.
"We're in a good spot," coach Courtney Deifel said. "When we looked back at those first two series, more than anything, we just felt like it wasn't really us. We had to just figure out how to get back to us and play freely."
The Razorbacks took advantage of command issues from Kentucky starter Julie Kelley to plate four runs on just two hits.
Kelley recorded just one out before being replaced and gave up four free passes (two hit by pitches and two walks).
The Hogs plated its four runs on a pair of two-run doubles to left field. The first came off the bat of right fielder Kailey Wyckoff before shortstop Atalyia Rijo plated two more.
The pitching staff navigated through traffic in almost every inning. Starter Payton Burnham fought her way through 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and striking out five.
The Wildcats left nine runners on base and were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Arkansas caught a break in the third inning when a sharp liner hit Kentucky's Allie Blum leading off of second.
Blum got her revenge off Burnham the next at-bat in the top of the fifth, blasting a three-run homer to trim the lead to just one.
The Hogs got a key insurance run when designated player Courtney Day hit a ball to the warning track in center for a sac fly.
The Hogs closed the game out with ace Robyn Herron with the help of a web gem.
First baseman Bri Ellis let a popup carom off her glove before second baseman Karlie Davidson stuck out her glove hand and snared the ball just before the ball hit the dirt.
"Just how we drew it up," Deifel said with a chuckle.
Arkansas now sits at 4-6 in SEC play after starting 1-5.
"Morale is definitely high right now," Herron said. "Just continuing to ride that. We've gained a lot of confidence learning from all of our previous series. Just keeping those good vibes going."
The Hogs will look to continue to the good vibes in game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC+.