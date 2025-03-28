Razorbacks Blow Lead, Season Against Texas Tech in OT Thriller
SAN FRANCISCO — Arkansas trailed for just 63 seconds in regulation against No.3 Texas Tech but it turned out to be the most important.
It also ended up being the minute in a game that brought an entire season crashing down.
The Red Raiders' 16-3 run in the final 4:12 of regulation allowed the Red Raiders to advance to the Elite Eight with a 85-83 win in overtime, the second largest comeback in Sweet 16 history.
The Razorbacks led by as many as 16, but saw its lead evaporate as the Hogs' three point shooting dried up in the second half just as the Red Raiders caught fire. Texas Tech took the lead with 7 seconds left on a layup from Christian Anderson who led the Red Raiders with 22 points on 8-for-25 shooting.
"I just kept telling them let's see how many threes (Arkansas) can make," Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said in a postgame interview with the Field of 68. "Bring it on. We're still winning this game."
Texas Tech's Federiko Federiko provided a spark down the stretch for the Red Raiders, including six offensive rebounds on one possession.
Arkansas coach John Calipari opted to keep his last timeout in his back pocket as DJ Wagner missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer.
"I usually let that go," Calipari said. "Now, because it ended the way it did, yeah, I wish I would have called a timeout. But 99 percent of the time, I let that go because now I know what they're doing, they know what we're doing."
Before it fell apart, it was going so well for Arkansas. Johnell Davis scored a season-high 30 points, including 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Karter Knox also shot a perfect 4-for-4 from three en route to 20 points.
However, Texas Tech's JT Toppin, the Big 12 Player of the Year, who was held in check for most of the first 30 minutes, came alive with 12 of his 20 points in the second half and overtime including three field goals in the extra period.
Arkansas led by six with 1:10 left to play in regulation, but the Red Raiders, who had made just five threes all game up to that point, got two key threes from Anderson and Darrion Williams to tie the game.
The two teams got contrasting pregame news on the injury front. The Razorbacks got reinforcements in the form of leading scorer Adou Thiero, available for the first time since Feb. 22.
The Razorback faithful inside the Chase Center gave a round of applause when Thiero checked in with 12:20 left in the first half.
Texas Tech's Chance McMillian was ruled out prior to tip for a fourth straight game, a 43.4% three-point shooter.
Arkansas took full advantage and were the superior team from beyond the arc. Knox and Davis combined for 25 first half points with five threes.
After holding St. John's in the previous round to 2-for-22 from beyond the arc, Arkansas held the Red Raiders, the No.3 team from three in the Big 12 (37.1%) to 3-for-16 in the first 20 minutes.
The Hogs held Williams to just five first half points on 2-for-12 shooting, but he made a three at the buzzer before the teams headed to the locker room. The Red Raiders ended the half on a 6-0 run with perfect two-for-one execution to trim a 13-point Razorback lead to 38-31 at the half.
It was the first loss of a Calipari coached team in an NCAA Tournament game when they led by six points, he had been 35-0 before the loss.
"I'm going to say it again for everybody," Calipari said. "For me, this was as rewarding a year -- and I feel like crap right now -- but this was as rewarding a year as I've had in all my years."
Texas Tech advances to the Regional Final against No. 1 Florida Saturday.