UA Extends Soccer Coach Colby Hale Following Historic 10-Season Run at Helm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's any coach on campus worthy of a long-term contract extension its Arkansas soccer coach, Colby Hale, who led the Razorbacks to its fifth SEC championship in the last seven seasons in 2026.

Hale has the Razorbacks' soccer program reaching unprecedented heights since his arrival, including a program record 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances dating back to 2014. Hale took the reins in 2012 following the departure of Erin Aubry, who had just one winning season (8-7-4 in 2009).

Hale's new contracual agreement with Arkansas extends his tenure in Fayetteville through December 31, 2030. Since his arrival, he is the only coach to notch more than two double-digit win totals, doing so 10 times in 14 seasons.

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek during the second half against the Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“Our soccer program under Coach Hale’s leadership has become one of the elite programs, not only in the Southeastern Conference but in all of college soccer,” Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek said Monday via press release. “The efforts of he and his staff as program builders have produced a golden era of Razorback Soccer during his tenure.

"The five SEC championships and 12 trips to the NCAA Tournament speak loudly for themselves as the only ones in our program’s history. We’re thrilled to continue helping Coach Hale elevate Arkansas soccer.”

Since his hiring in Dec. 2011, Hale has compiled a record of 174-80-29 with the Razorbacks. He has led the Razorbacks to five SEC Championships (2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2025) and has been named SEC Coach of the Year four times (2019, 2020, 2023, 2025).

“We are very excited to continue the work we have started here at Arkansas,” Hale said. “The success of our program is a reflection of the collective efforts of our student-athletes, assistant coaches, staff members, administrators, Razorback Foundation members and fans.

"Although we have accomplished a lot over the past few years, we still have goals left to achieve as a program. I want to thank Hunter Yurachek for his continued support of our program. We’re all looking forward to the work with our student-athletes to keep improving and striving for greatness.”

Colby Hale coaches from the sidelines in Arkansas' 8-0 win over Western Kentucky | Walt Beazley / Arkansas Athletics

Prior to Hale taking over, Arkansas had only reached the SEC Tournament on five occasions, and is the only coach in school history to reach the postseason. As for player accolades, Hale has coached up 32 all-region players, 60 all-conference selections, eight All-Americans, three Academic All-Americans, one scholar All-American and over 200 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.

The Razorbacks enjoyed a successful 2025 season which featured a fifth SEC championship and picked up ranked wins at No. 11 BYU, No. 17 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Mississippi State.

Arkansas won 10 matches and earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where Hale led the Razorbacks to the second weekend for the eighth straight year.

Five Razorbacks earned All-SEC honors, including Kennedy Ball (First Team), Bella Field (Second Team), Vailana Tu’ua (Second Team, Freshman Team), Makenzie Malham (Second Team) and Avery Wren (Third Team).

Hale was named SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career. Arkansas was ranked inside the top 10 in total attendance (19,708) and average attendance (1,971) for the third straight year.

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