FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time since the 2022-23 season, Arkansas women's basketball is 8-0.

The Razorbacks staved off a feisty Louisiana Tech squad in a 66-61 rockfight inside Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon, thanks in large part to a 16-point effort from Emily Robinson and a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double from Ayianna Johnson off the bench.

Louisiana Tech (6-3) previously pushed Georgia to the brink in Athens in a 63-58 loss and played a similar brand of basketball on Sunday, but the Razorbacks had just enough in the tank to hold on.

With the win, Arkansas is unbeaten through eight games for the first time since the 2022-23 season, which was also the last time the Razorbacks won 20 games in a campaign. Arkansas started 13-0 in 2022-23.

"Winning isn't easy," head coach Kelsi Musick said. "It's definitely a hard thing to do, but I think that they're continuing to buy in. There's still a learning curve. I think adding our zone defense, trying to get better at that. So learning in the midst of the season is imperative, and I think our team's doing a really good job making adjustments, making those adaptations to to what we're facing on the defensive end, and then offensively, we have to continue to be aggressive."

Arkansas' offensive aggression won them the game on Sunday. The Razorbacks shot 4-16 from three but made 15 layups and got to the foul line often in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas led 51-42 at the end of the third quarter, but any and all offense for UA quickly dried up. The Hogs didn't score for the first five minutes of the quarter and only made two over the final 10 minutes, going without a made field goal over the final 5:09. The last field goal of the night proved to be a huge one, as Whitley Rogers knocked down a three to put Arkansas up 56-49.

Whitley Rogers shoots a three in the fourth quarter of Arkansas' 66-61 win over Louisiana Tech. The shot was Arkansas' final made field goal of the afternoon. | Arkansas Athletics

What Arkansas did do in the fourth quarter was make free throws. The Razorbacks went 10-12 from the foul line over the final frame and 14-17 for the game, one of their best performances of the season.

With Arkansas leading 62-59 with 12.3 seconds to go after a three-point play from Louisiana Tech, Rogers knocked down a pair to essentially ice the game. Another miss from the Lady Techsters cemented the win for the Razorbacks, who have won five games by single digits this season. Rogers had 15 points despite a 3-13 mark from the field, as she was a perfetc 6-6 from the charity stripe.

"Our offense is designed to be aggressive and also get to the free throw line," Musick said. "And I thought... we stayed aggressive in that and forced the issue."

Arkansas is back home on Thursday for their first game against a fellow power conference team this season, as Wake Forest will come to town for the ACC/SEC Challenge.

"it's a huge opportunity for us to be able to play them at home," Musick said. "We're just excited to play a top conference team. You know, the challenge is important to us and our program and to the SEC. Just excited to have another strong team come in here for the opportunity to play in Bud Walton in front of our fans."

Wake Forest (6-3) played its first game against a power conference team on Sunday, losing 82-55 to Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz.

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