Razorback Report: Arkansas women's basketball dominates Little Rock
Arkansas women’s basketball freshman Bonnie Deas isn’t wasting much time establishing herself on the national stage.
The freshman from Australia picked up her third double-double performance through six games of her career in a 96-57 win against Little Rock.
“I don't know if it was the most complete. I thought against Pine Bluff we did some really good things in that game, but we scored it more consistently,” first-year Arkansas coach Kelsi Musick said. “I thought we rebounded on both ends of the ball really hard. We still had too many turnovers.
“And then we had some mishaps communication-wise defensively, but I mean, much better game than the last time we took the floor and the time before that. So slowly starting to piece things together, but again, it takes a little bit of time.”
Taleyah Jones led all scorers with 19 points, including nine in the first quarter. Deas had 15 points and 15 rebounds. She had seven rebounds in the first quarter and ended the first half with 13 rebounds, which was the most in a half since Saylor Poffenbarger had 14 against Incarnate Word on Dec. 31, 2023.
“She's phenomenal. I mean, she can really rebound, but I think she puts forth maximum effort,” Musick said. “That's one thing we talked about before the game. I think just helping her settle down, I thought she shared the ball better, and then it was able to come back to her.
I“ said, focus on something other than just scoring, and she focused on, obviously, some rebounding and some defense, and I thought it helped her play a more complete game.”
Thursday’s game was the eighth win all-time for Arkansas against Little Rock and a lot less exciting than last year’s game. Last year’s meeting, in Little Rock, went to overtime after Arkansas was down 16 points. The Hogs won, 71-60, to pick up their first overtime win since the 2021-22 season.
Arkansas improved to 2-0 in in-state matchups this season. Earlier this month, the Razorbacks defeated UAPB, 101-49. All-time, Arkansas is 31-12 against in-state opponents. Against DI in-state opponents, the Hogs are 28-4 and have only lost once since 2005, against UAPB in Fayetteville in 2023.
The Hogs will play in their only regular-season tournament next week, the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 25 and 26 against Drake and Southern Illinois.
Yesterday’s Results
- Soccer: Washington 1, Arkansas 0 (OT), SEC Tournament
- Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 96, Little Rock 57
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Swimming and Diving: SMU Invite, All Day
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Basketball: Jackson State at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+
- Volleyball: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, SEC Tournament, 11 a.m., SEC Network
- Swimming and Diving: SMU Invite, All Day
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas women’s soccer team suffered a heart-breaking defeat in Thursday’s second-round NCAA Tournament match against Washington, 1-0. Washington’s Alex Buck scored the game-winning goal in the 99th minute of a match that ended in a scoreless tie after regulation.