Razorback Report: Arkansas freshman wins SEC honor in first week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women’s basketball is off to a 3-0 start and a big reason why has been the play of the team's Australian freshman.
Guard Bonnie Deas averages a team-high 18.3 points per game and is second with 9.3 rebounds per game. She also has 11 assists, six steals and has made half of her shots from beyond the arch.
Currently, Deas is the only freshman in the country averaging at least 18 points per game and nine or more rebounds through the first three games of the season,
All of that in her first week of collegiate action, which has earned her SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
The Melbourne, Australia native, one of five Razorbacks from overseas, made her debut against Louisiana Tech and scored 25 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Next, she recorded her first collegiate double-double against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds (and six assists).
Finally, in the Razorbacks’ comeback win against Central Arkansas Monday, Deas scored 18 points and posted 12 rebounds. It was also the first time Deas has fouled out of a collegiate game.
"My heart was racing," Deas said after the game. "I was a bit nervous, but I knew the girls on the court had control of (the game) and were going to be safe."
That’s a strong start for Deas and Kelsi Musick’s first week as Arkansas’ head coach, but they’ll soon face some stiffer competition.
"I think part of it is the offseason," Musick said after Monday's game. "I mean, the offseason, the preseason, I think that really did help us. We've been in the weight room hard. We've ran a lot in the preseason and then a lot of individual work that helped prepare them, but I think allowing them to realize that it doesn't matter how old you are. It doesn't matter if you're freshman or a senior. Everybody's got to be ready for their moment."
After a Thursday night game against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday (6:30 p.m., SECN+), the Razorbacks will travel to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. That game will air on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Basketball: Arkansas 93, Central Arkansas 56
Today’s Schedule
- No games or matches scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award that is presented to college football's most outstanding defensive players. He leads the Razorbacks with 14 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. That's the second-most TFLs in the SEC and eighth most in the nation. His 14 TFLs are the most by a Razorback since Trey Flowers in 2015 and with two more sacks, Rhodes can become the first Arkansas defender to register 10 or more sacks in a season since 2011.
- A pair of Arkansas women's tennis players advanced all the way to Sunday's round of playoff matches at the UTR PTT 25K Fayetteville, but that's where their runs ended. Carolina Gomez lost 7-5, 4-6, 3-5 and Anet Kostel lost 0-6, 3-6.