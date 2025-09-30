Razorback Report: Arkansas golf teams off to hot start at home tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Playing on their home course is paying off for the men's and women's Arkansas golf teams.
The Razorbacks women's team held a 7-shot lead over Mississippi State (+9). The Bulldogs’ Avery Weed shot a 7-under 65 and holds a 5-shot lead over José Marin.
Arkansas men’s golf program has a total of six players among the Top 11 and the team fired a 5-over par 293 to lead by six strokes after 18 holes headed into Tuesday's second round.
Razorbacks among the Top 11 include Cam Smith (T2), Thomas Curry (T2), John Daly II (T7), Erich Fortlage (T11), Niilo Maki-Petaja (T11) and Alex Yang (T11). Smith, Daly, Fortlage and Maki-Petaja are part of the team fivesome while Curry and Yang are playing as individuals.
Curry opened with a bogey on the par-5 10th, but answered with a birdie on his second hole (the par-4 11th). He offset a bogey on his fourth hole with a birdie on his seventh. The junior opened his back nine with a par and a birdie. After bogies on his 12th and 13th holes (holes 3 and 4), Curry eagled his 14th hole, the par-5 5th, to get to 1-under. However, he bogeyed his 16th hole (the par-4 7th) before finishing two pars for his even-par 72.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards
RD1 Results (Men):
1 Arkansas 293 / +5
T2 Louisville 299 / +11
T2 Brigham Young 299 / +11
4 Kansas State 301 / +13
5 Kent State 302 / +14
T6 Washington State 303 / +15
T6 UNC Greensboro 303 / +15
8 Missouri 306 / +18
9 Mississippi State 311 / +23
10 Maryland 319 / +31
RD1 Results (Women):
1 Arkansas 290 / +2
2 Mississippi State 297 / +9
3 Louisville 303 / +15
4 Brigham Young 305 / +17
5 Kent State 306 / +18
6 Kansas State 308 / +20
7 Missouri 311 / +23
8 Washington State 312 / +24
9 Maryland 316 / +28
10 UNC Greensboro 318 / +30
Did You Notice?
The 37th annual Chile Pepper Festival will be held October 3-4 at Agri Park with Arkansas teams racing at 10:25 a.m. (men) and 11 a.m. (women) on Saturday morning.
The Chile Pepper Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support the local high school and junior high cross country teams in Northwest Arkansas. The event was started in 1988 by Joe Fennel, the former owner of Bordino’s and Jose’s Mexican Restaurant (the genesis of the Chile Pepper themes). The event has given back over $1,000,000 to schools within the four counties of Northwest Arkansas (Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison) over its 36 year history. This year, the organization is giving more than $75,000 back to schools within our region. With over 5,000 runners and teams from across the country competing, the event has grown to become one of the largest cross country running events in the country.
