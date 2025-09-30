Razorback Report: Arkansas golf teams off to hot start at home tournament

All Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks golfer John Daly II with a follow-through at the Cabo Invitational earlier in the season.
Arkansas Razorbacks golfer John Daly II with a follow-through at the Cabo Invitational earlier in the season. / Arkansas Communications photo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Playing on their home course is paying off for the men's and women's Arkansas golf teams.

The Razorbacks women's team held a 7-shot lead over Mississippi State (+9). The Bulldogs’ Avery Weed shot a 7-under 65 and holds a 5-shot lead over José Marin.

Arkansas men’s golf program has a total of six players among the Top 11 and the team fired a 5-over par 293 to lead by six strokes after 18 holes headed into Tuesday's second round.

Razorbacks among the Top 11 include Cam Smith (T2), Thomas Curry (T2), John Daly II (T7), Erich Fortlage (T11), Niilo Maki-Petaja (T11) and Alex Yang (T11). Smith, Daly, Fortlage and Maki-Petaja are part of the team fivesome while Curry and Yang are playing as individuals.

Curry opened with a bogey on the par-5 10th, but answered with a birdie on his second hole (the par-4 11th). He offset a bogey on his fourth hole with a birdie on his seventh. The junior opened his back nine with a par and a birdie. After bogies on his 12th and 13th holes (holes 3 and 4), Curry eagled his 14th hole, the par-5 5th, to get to 1-under. However, he bogeyed his 16th hole (the par-4 7th) before finishing two pars for his even-par 72.

Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards

RD1 Results (Men):

1  Arkansas    293 / +5
T2  Louisville   299 / +11
T2 Brigham Young  299 / +11
4  Kansas State   301 / +13
5  Kent State  302 / +14
T6 Washington State  303 / +15
T6 UNC Greensboro  303 / +15
8  Missouri  306 / +18
9  Mississippi State  311 / +23
10 Maryland  319 / +31

RD1 Results (Women):

1 Arkansas    290 / +2
2 Mississippi State  297 / +9
3 Louisville 303 / +15
4  Brigham Young   305 / +17
5  Kent State  306 / +18
6 Kansas State  308 / +20
7 Missouri  311 / +23
8 Washington State  312 / +24
9 Maryland  316 / +28
10 UNC Greensboro  318 / +30

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Golf: Arkansas at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Women’s Golf: Arkansas at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Today’s Schedule

Men’s Golf: Arkansas at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Women’s Golf: Arkansas at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 20K Norman

Did You Notice?

The 37th annual Chile Pepper Festival will be held October 3-4 at Agri Park with Arkansas teams racing at 10:25 a.m. (men) and 11 a.m. (women) on Saturday morning.

The Chile Pepper Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support the local high school and junior high cross country teams in Northwest Arkansas. The event was started in 1988 by Joe Fennel, the former owner of Bordino’s and Jose’s Mexican Restaurant (the genesis of the Chile Pepper themes). The event has given back over $1,000,000 to schools within the four counties of Northwest Arkansas (Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison) over its 36 year history. This year, the organization is giving more than  $75,000 back to schools within our region. With over 5,000 runners and teams from across the country competing, the event has grown to become one of the largest cross country running events in the country.

We’ll Leave You With This

The Arkansas Razorbacks claim a prominent spot in this week's "SEC Roll Call" episode.

