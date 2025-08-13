Razorback Report: SEC Preseason soccer watchlist announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 6 Arkansas will open its 2025 season in less than 48 hours when the Razorbacks host No. 13 Iowa on Thursday.
Arkansas will be gunning for its first-ever SEC championship and is one of the favorites to win it this season. The Razorbacks have the highest preseason ranking amongst the SEC teams. No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 19 Texas, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 21 South Carolina are also ranked in the preseason Top 25.
On Tuesday, the SEC announced its 100-player preseason watchlist that included seven Arkansas Razorbacks: Erin Bailey, Kennedy Ball, Bella Field, Mak Malham, Keegan Smith, Zoe Susi and Avery Wren.
Despite being the highest-ranked team in the conference, Arkansas did not have the most players on the list. That honor goes to Florida and Texas, which each had 10 players named to the list.
Thursday’s game between No. 6 Arkansas and No. 13 Iowa is scheduled to being at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s the full list of players named to the preseason watchlist:
2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist
Alabama
Leah Kunde (MF)
Kiley Kukan (F/MF)
Maddie Padelski (MF/F)
Gianna Paul (F)
Nadia Ramadan (MF)
Melina Rebimbas (MF/D)
Arkansas
Erin Bailey (MF/F)
Kennedy Ball (MF)
Bella Field (F)
Mak Malham (D)
Keegan Smith (GK)
Zoe Susi (F)
Avery Wren (D)
Auburn
Hayden Colson (MF/D)
Olivia Woodson (F)
Grace Ivey (MF)
Taylor Chism (D)
Florida
Jayden Emmanuel (GK)
Abby Gemma (D)
Addy Hess (F)
Megan Hinnenkamp (F)
Katie Johnston (F)
Madison Jones (MF)
Charlotte McClure (MF)
Paloma Pena (GK)
Sophia Sindelar (MF)
Kai Tsakiris (MF)
Georgia
Summer Denigan (MF)
BK Harris (D)
Juliauna Hayward (MF)
Assa Kante (D)
Kiera Staude (MF)
Kentucky
Grace Hoytink (D)
Skye Leach (M)
Catherine Rapp (M)
Sophie Harlan (F)
Alexis Tylenda (F)
Tanner Strickland (M)
LSU
Gabbi Ceballos (MF)
Sydney Cheesman (D)
Makenna Dominguez (MF)
Jazmin Ferguson (D)
Ava Galligan (F/MF)
Ida Hermannsdottir (MF)
Amy Smith (F)
Ole Miss
Tate Blincoe (D)
Lauren Montgomery (MF)
Katie Ramsden (D)
Mississippi State
Alivia Buxton (MF)
Hannah Jibril (D)
Zoe Main (F)
Laila Murillo (F)
Ally Perry (MF)
Adia Symmonds (MF)
Missouri
Brianna Buels (F)
Landis Canada (M)
Emily Derucki (F)
Keegan Good (M)
Morgan Meador (D)
Mia Yan (D)
Oklahoma
Naomi Clark (F)
Caroline Duffy (GK)
Kayla Keefer (F)
Hadley Murrell (MF)
Michelle Pak (MF)
Alexis Washington (MF)
South Carolina
Micah Bryant (D/F)
Katie Shea Collins (F)
Gracie Falla (D)
Reagan Schubach (F/MF)
Christina Tsaousis (GK)
Cuyler Zulauf (MF)
Tennessee
Ally Brown (D)
Reese Mattern (F)
Mac Midgley (MF)
Shae O'Rourke (F)
Anaiyah Robinson (F)
Texas
Olivia Ahern (MF)
Arianna Brothers (M)
Audrey Bryant (F)
EmJ Cox (D)
Sadie Hoch (F)
Rosa Maalouf (F)
Ava McDonald (F)
Chloe Shimkin (F)
Breana Thompson (D)
Amalia Villarreal (F)
Texas A&M
Trinity Buchanan (MF)
Kat Campbell (MF)
Kennedy Clark (MF)
Leah Diaz (F)
Kaylee Noble (F)
Hattie Patterson (D)
Bella Yakel (D)
Vanderbilt
Courtney Jones (MF)
Hannah McLaughlin (D)
MaryBeth McLaughlin (D)
Maci Teater (MF)
Sydney Watts (F)
Sara Wojdelko (GK)
