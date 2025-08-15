Razorback Report: Was No. 6 Arkansas able to continue home dominance with No. 13 Iowa in town?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Before Thursday, Arkansas had lost just one home match in four years and that lone loss was a second round NCAA Tournament game.
The sixth-ranked Razorbacks lost their second game at home in Thursday’s season-opening match against No. 13 Iowa, 3-2.
The Hawkeyes took a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes of the game on goals by Liana Tarasco and Kenzie Roling. Tarasco’s opportunity came on a handball penalty in the Razorbacks’ box, but her penalty kick was blocked by goalkeeper Keegan Smith.
Tarasco was able to get a second-chance on a the rebound for her first collegiate goal. Iowa would hold onto its two-goal lead through halftime and into the second half of the match.
Arkansas got on the board three minutes into the second half on a long-range free kick from defender Taylor Tommack who was playing in her first game since sustaining a nearly career-ending right leg injury in the spring of 2024.
Iowa wasted little time in responding with Abby Skiff scoring her team’s third goal two minutes after Arkansas’ first goal.
Kyndal Ewertz cut into Iowa’s lead in the 56th minute of the match after connecting passes from midfielder Jailyn Brownlee and Tommack found her right foot. Junior Kennedy Ball had a chance to finish it off, but opted to dummy the ball past Hawkeye goalkeeper Taylor Kane as she dove for a save.
The Razorbacks never stopped their attack, taking 12 of their 18 shots in the second half, along with three corner kicks and a 70% possession rate, but it wasn’t enough to get past Iowa goalkeeper Taylor Kane who had four total saves in the match. Molly Teed and Ainsley Erzen had the best chances for the Razorbacks late, with Teed getting several scoring chances and Erzen sending a close shot over the crossbar.
Smith finished with two saves for Arkansas.
Arkansas will try to rebound from its opening match loss when it hosts No. 2 Notre Dame on Sunday, August 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 13 Iowa 3, No. 6 Arkansas 2
Today’s Schedule
Savannah Bannanas vs. Texas Tailgaters, 7 p.m. (Baum-Walker Stadium)
Did You Notice?
- After the Arkansas softball team went 44-14 overall and was the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, two assistant coaches are receiving promotions. Head coach Courtney Deifel has promoted assistant coaches Matt Meuchel and DJ Gasso to associate head coaches ahead of the 2026 season, the school announced on Thursday.
- Razorback senior John Daly II won a pair of matches – 2&1 versus Nate Smith in the round of 32 and 3&2 versus Daniel Bennett in the round of 16 – to advance to the quarterfinals at the 2025 USGA U.S. Amateur Championship, played at the Olympic Club – Lake Course. Daly will face Max Herendeen (Illinois) on Friday in the quarterfinals. He is the first Razorback to reach the U.S. Amateur quarterfinal since David Lingmerth in 2009
Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener
15 days
We’ll Leave You With This
Hogs try to get low and strong in the trenches.