Razorbacks Snap Skid, Dominate Texas A&M for Maiden SEC Home Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas snapped a four-game skid against Texas A&M inside Bud Walton Arena with a 72-51 win over the Aggies.
Guard Izzy Higginbottom flirted with a triple-double and finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Razorbacks have only had one triple-double since 2002-03. It was also Higginbottom's first double-double of her career.
"It felt better," coach Mike Neighbors said. "It felt like we played harder. It felt like we played more together."
The Razorbacks were already down Kiki Smith, who sustained an ankle injury in practice and Carly Keats left the game after 13 minutes in the first half.
Fans can be forgiven for doing a double take at the score after the first quarter. A team that entered Thursday's game against Texas A&M with an 8-14 record and last in the SEC at 1-6.
A team that has been plagued by slow starts, caught fire from beyond the arc in the first half and led by as many as 17. The Aggies opted not to employ the full-court press against the Razorbacks and force the ball out of guard Izzy Higginbottom's hands.
Unlike most opponents the Hogs' have faced this year, the Aggies left the nation's fifth leading scorer operate the offense with relative comfort. Arkansas took full advantage, making seven threes with Higginbottom going for 21.
Forward Jenna Lawrence also hit three early threes for the Hogs.
"Being allowed to dribble into the half court freed me up a lot," Higginbottom said. "To be able to get my team into a play and into the flow of our offense [helped]."
The first half was new ground for a team that came into the game on a four-game losing streak, losing by an average of 33.25 points. It was the first time the Hogs held a lead after the first quarter and the first time they shot the ball over 50% from the field (56%, 15-for-27). Arkansas led 36-26 at halftime.
The Aggies never got back to within single-digits in the second half as Arkansas held the Aggies to 15 points in the final two quarters on just five made field goals. Higginbottom scored 12 of the Hogs' 26 second-half points.
Arkansas now finishes the two-game homestand against Florida 6 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.