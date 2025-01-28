Calipari Will Watch Closely as Kentucky Visits Tennessee
John Calipari took what he wanted when leaving Kentucky and the Wildcats' roster ended up being without a returning scholarship player for new coach Mark Pope. Don't cry for Pope as he filled his first Kentucky team with outstanding players who work well together and got off to a hot start.
Meanwhile, Calipari has struggled at Arkansas despite taking DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic with him as transfers from Kentucky to Arkansas. The NBA drafted freshman guard Reed Sheppard No. 3 overall, guard Rob Dillingham No. 8 overall, and guard Antonio Reeves No. 47 overall in the second round. Guard Justin Edwards signed as an undrafted free agent. Eight Wildcats transferred to other universities.
Calipari returns to Kentucky for the first time Saturday when the Wildcats host Arkansas. The Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6) have this week off but No. 12 Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) has a huge game tonight at No. 8 Tennessee (17-3, 4-3).
Calipari and the Hogs will surely be watching tonight's tilt at Tennessee. The Razorbacks know how good the Volunteers can play – they lost by 24 in their SEC opener in Knoxville. Kentucky has lost two straight, by five at home to Alabama and by five at Vanderbilt. Tennessee also lost a close at Vandy, by a single point.
Both Kentucky and Tennessee are desperate for a win tonight. The Vols are in a five-way tie for fifth in the SEC standings, with the Wildcats a half-game behind. Auburn (6-0) is the nation's top-ranked team and followed in the league by No. 4 Alabama (17-3, 6-1), No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2) and No. Missouri (5-2).
Calipari's staff has already been devouring video of Kentucky. The Wildcats play nine guys at least 13.7 minutes and six score at least 9.7 points per game. Topping the UK scoring parade are guard Otega Oweh (15.9), guard Lamont Butler (13.2), guard Jaxson Robinson (12.9), forward Andrew Carr (10.9), guard Coby Brea (10.8) and center Amari Williams (9.7).
Robinson played at Arkansas in the 2021-22 season. He saw action in 16 games, started four and averaged 3.4 points a game. He then transferred to BYU to play for Pope.
If there's one game Calipari wants to win in the regular season, it would be Saturday's showdown in front of 20,000 of his formerly closest friends in what will be a frenzied Rupp Arena.