Razorbacks Travel to Florida as SEC Season Nears Critical Stretch

The SEC standings haven’t been kind to Arkansas, but Sunday’s trip to Florida offers another measuring stick for a team still searching for answers.

With nine league games in the books and none in the win column, the Razorbacks arrive in Gainesville knowing time — and opportunity — are tightening.

Arkansas (11-13, 0-9 SEC) meets Florida (14-11, 2-8 SEC) at 11 a.m. Sunday inside Exactech Arena, a matchup that brings together two teams navigating different paths through the lower half of the SEC Conference.

While the Hogs continue to chase their first league victory, the Gators have already found modest footing and will look to protect home court.

The game will air nationally on SEC Network with Sam Gore on play-by-play and Brooke Weisbrod providing analysis. There will be no radio broadcast.

For Arkansas, the stage is familiar with a road environment where recent trips have been difficult but the urgency has sharpened as the regular season edges toward its final stretch.

Florida enters the matchup having won two SEC games and holding recent control of the series. The Razorbacks haven’t won in Gainesville since the 2019-20 season, when a ranked Arkansas team walked out with a convincing road victory.

Since then, Florida has won three straight home meetings in the series.

Sunday marks the 46th all-time meeting between the programs since Arkansas joined the SEC during the 1991-92 season. Florida holds a 32-13 edge overall and a 15-4 advantage in Gainesville.

Those numbers loom, but Arkansas’ focus centers on the present — a stretch of conference games where performance trends have begun to shift, even if the results haven’t followed.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Kelsi Musick on the sidelines during game against the Little Rock Trojans at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Roman Nilsen-allHOGS Images

Searching for Progress Beneath the Results

The Razorbacks’ 0-9 start to SEC play reflects a steep climb through one of the nation’s deepest leagues. Arkansas opened conference action against a demanding slate that included multiple ranked opponents, and the cumulative toll showed early in league play.

Still, recent games have offered signs of stabilization. Arkansas has posted improved offensive efficiency, trimmed turnovers, and stayed within reach deeper into games than earlier in the conference schedule.

While wins remain elusive, the Razorbacks have found ways to stay competitive into second halves rather than slipping away early.

That trend was evident in Arkansas’ most recent outing, where the Hogs produced one of their more balanced offensive efforts of conference play.

Senior Wyvette Mayberry delivered a season-high 19 points, providing a spark that reflected a broader uptick in offensive rhythm.

Taleyah Jones continues to anchor the Razorbacks’ scoring output, averaging 17.2 points per game. That mark ranks ninth in the SEC and places her among the league’s most consistent perimeter scorers.

Jones has carried that role through a variety of defensive looks as Arkansas has searched for lineup continuity during conference play.

On the glass, Bonnie Deas has remained a steady presence. Her 215 rebounds rank fifth in the SEC, underscoring Arkansas’ ability to compete physically even when offensive production has wavered.

That rebounding presence has helped the Razorbacks limit second-chance opportunities and keep games from tilting decisively.

Arkansas has also seen multiple players reach double figures in recent games, a development that hints at a broader offensive balance taking shape.

While that balance hasn’t yet translated into a breakthrough victory, it has allowed the Razorbacks to avoid extended scoring droughts that plagued earlier league contests.

Arkansas Razorbacks Jenna Lawrence drives to the basket against the UCA Sugar Bears in a game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Munir El Khatib

Florida’s Offensive Challenge

Florida approaches Sunday’s matchup with a different set of objectives. The Gators’ two SEC victories have provided a cushion, but consistency remains a priority as the season moves toward its closing weeks.

Sophomore guard Liv McGill leads Florida’s attack, averaging 22.1 points per game. That figure ranks second in the SEC and places her among the nation’s top scorers.

McGill’s ability to generate offense from multiple areas of the floor has been central to Florida’s success and presents a clear challenge for Arkansas’ perimeter defense.

Florida’s recent success against Arkansas has come with an offensive edge.

The Gators’ 108-78 win in Fayetteville last season reflected an ability to control tempo and capitalize on defensive breakdowns.

For the Razorbacks, preventing a similar pattern Sunday will require sustained defensive focus and efficient offensive possessions.

Arkansas enters the game aware that slowing Florida’s scoring threats is essential, but so is maintaining its own offensive pace.

The Razorbacks’ improved ball security in recent games could play a role in limiting transition opportunities for the Gators.

Arkansas Razorbacks Wyvette Mayberry brings the ball upcourt against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo. | Arkansas Communications

Road Context and Series Reality

Trips to Gainesville have historically tested Arkansas, and recent seasons have reinforced that trend.

Florida has won three straight home games against the Razorbacks, creating a clear hurdle for a Hogs team seeking its first SEC road win of the year.

The Razorbacks’ last victory at Florida came during the 2019-20 season, when Arkansas entered the matchup ranked No. 21 nationally and left with a 79-57 win.

That result stands as a reminder of what’s possible, but also of how distant that moment now feels amid the current rebuilding phase.

Sunday’s contest also arrives during Arkansas’ 50th season of women’s basketball, a milestone year that traces the program’s official record-keeping back to the 1976-77 campaign.

While the anniversary carries historical weight, the Razorbacks’ immediate focus remains squarely on incremental progress.

Under first-year coach Kelsi Musick, Arkansas has emphasized development, adaptability, and resilience. Conference play has tested those principles, but the Razorbacks continue to search for a game where preparation and execution align across all four quarters.

Arkanss Razorbacks Taleyah Jones during a break in a game against the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, La. | Arkansas Communications

What’s at Stake Moving Forward

With each passing SEC game, the number of opportunities this year drop more.

Arkansas’ remaining schedule offers limited chances to change the trajectory of the season, making Sunday’s matchup in Gainesville a meaningful checkpoint.

A win would snap the Razorbacks’ SEC skid and provide tangible validation of recent improvements. Even without that result, the Razorbacks aim to carry forward the competitive stretches that have defined its last few outings.

Following Sunday’s game, the Hogs will travel to Ole Miss on Thursday, extending a road stretch that will continue to test depth and endurance.

How Arkansas performs against Florida could shape confidence heading into that next matchup.

