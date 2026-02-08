Razorbacks Push Late, Come Up Short on Road at Florida in SEC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Arkansas spent the better part of Sunday chasing momentum, then finally caught it late.

The comeback just didn’t last long enough.

The Razorbacks trimmed a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter but couldn’t fully close the gap in a 75-69 loss to Florida.

Emily Robinson delivered her best scoring night of the season, pouring in 21 points to lead the Hogs. The junior guard carried much of the offensive load as the team searched for rhythm against a Florida group that built its edge with shooting and rebounding.

Arkansas fell behind early as Florida found space from the perimeter and controlled the glass. The Gators opened the game with steady offense and ended the first quarter holding a 19-17 lead.

The Razorbacks struggled to secure rebounds in the opening period, allowing Florida to extend possessions even when shots didn’t fall.

The Hogs stayed close by getting to the free-throw line, with Harmoni Turner converting four straight foul shots late in the quarter.

Arkansas continued to press in the second quarter, but Florida stretched the margin to nine points after a pair of free throws.

The Razorbacks answered with a timely three and a quick layup to stop the run and keep the game from slipping away.

The Hogs closed the first half on a 5-0 surge, cutting into the deficit and settling in defensively. Bonnie Deas made her presence felt on the boards, helping Arkansas narrow the rebounding gap before halftime.

Despite the late push, the Razorbacks went into the break trailing after shooting just over 30 percent from the field. The Hogs faced a modest efficiency gap that set the tone for the second half.

Second-Half Rally Takes Shape

Florida wasted little time regaining control after halftime, opening the third quarter with confident shooting from deep.

Arkansas faced its largest deficit as the Gators pushed the lead to as many as 14.

The Razorbacks answered behind Robinson, who knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to spark life into the offense. The Hogs followed with stronger defensive pressure and quicker ball movement.

Arkansas began to chip away possession by possession. Turner added a three-point play, and the Razorbacks forced stops that led to transition chances.

The Hogs leaned on Robinson in the third quarter, where she scored 10 points by attacking the lane and pulling up from the perimeter.

Arkansas trimmed the deficit to single digits entering the final period.

Florida steadied itself late in the quarter with timely baskets, preventing the Razorbacks from pulling closer before the horn.

The Hogs continued to battle on the glass, with Deas anchoring the interior and limiting second-chance points.

By the start of the fourth quarter, Arkansas had turned a game that once seemed out of reach into a fight that could be decided in the final minutes.

Late Push Comes Up Short

Florida opened the fourth quarter with another surge, briefly pushing the lead back to 14. The Razorbacks again faced urgency as time became a factor.

The Hogs responded when Robinson finished strong at the rim to stop the run. Arkansas followed with a three that trimmed the margin and forced Florida to adjust.

The Razorbacks kept pressing. Turner converted an and-one opportunity, and the Hogs followed with another tough finish to cut the lead to single digits with under two minutes remaining.

Arkansas pulled within four on a late three, the closest it had been since the opening quarter. The Razorbacks were one defensive stop away from making it a one-possession game.

Florida answered at the free-throw line. The Hogs couldn’t generate a final stop as the Gators maintained separation in the closing seconds.

Arkansas’s rally ended with a 75-69 loss, despite closing the rebounding gap and applying steady pressure late.

The Razorbacks finished the night just two rebounds behind Florida after early struggles on the glass.

Individual Efforts and What’s Next

The Hogs were led by Robinson’s season-high 21 points, marking her second team-leading performance in the last three games.

Arkansas also received a strong effort from Deas, who grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds for her 12th double-figure rebounding game of the season.

The Hogs travel to No. 13 Ole Miss on Thursday, Feb. 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

