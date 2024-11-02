Auburn Commitment Dante Core Deserves Bump in Recruiting Rankings
Auburn Tigers commitment Dante Core needs to be moved up in the 2025 recruiting rankings.
Rivals ranking places him as the #59 cornerback and No. 92 player in Florida and that’s his highest ranking from a major scouting service. It’s also important to note that Core plays for Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee. That’s located in the Florida Panhandle where fewer scouts live and can watch him perform live. That fact most likely hinders Cores’s ranking but not all scouts are too far away to see him.
Scouting Dante Core on Friday night presents multiple reasons he deserves a bump in the recruiting rankings. Here are three of those reasons alone.
Speed is the obvious first choice. His mid-season senior film helps to confirm the burst and open-field acceleration. Seeing it live is an even better barometer. Playing against Enterprise (Ala.) High School where fellow Auburn commitment Eric Winters plays safety, there’s one particular play that truly stands out.
Playing receiver, Core’s short reception toward the right sideline looks like there’s no chance for a big play with defenders flanked on three sides of him, and he’s not far from being out of bounds. He overcame the odds in the blink of an eye. Few athletes turn and reach top speed so quickly, nor are they as fleet of foot in the open field.
Going across the gridiron to beat multiple defenders with an angle advantage, Core’s speed provides the biggest gain for Choctawhatchee’s squad for the night at roughly 30 yards; for most players that ends up being less than a 10-yard completion. His sprinter ability also helps Core to be an aggressive man-to-man cornerback.
Even if he misses his initial attempt to redirect the wide receiver, Core’s makeup speed allows him to trail the opponent and make a play on the football. No receiver flat out ran by him all night. In large part because of his speed, Enterprise’s efforts to throw at Core did not provide many dividends.
Next, Core is a physical football player evidenced by consistently jamming receivers and being involved in the run defense. One of the reasons young SEC cornerbacks often fail to see early playing time is being a liability against the run. Core already does well in this area.
Taking on running backs is not always easy, nor is getting off blocks. To be good at it, there must be a willingness to be physical and Core absolutely possesses that trait. That concern often extends to not being physical enough during bump-and-run coverage.
Core still needs to add strength to his 6-foot and 170-pound frame, but he definitely enjoys initiating contact to thwart a receiver’s effort to stay on his route. When the football arrives at the receiver Core plays through the intended receiver to break up the pass. He’s also an all-around player and teammate.
One cannot teach competitiveness. Core plays roughly half the offensive snaps, participates with multiple special teams units, and rarely comes off the field for the defensive unit. No matter what the situation, he’s going full tilt. He’s excited to play no matter when he’s in the game. Core’s body language and communication with teammates make that point loud and clear.
It’s infectious. He’s probably the best pure athlete for a really talented Choctawhatchee football team and his teammates feed off of Core’s emotion. When he makes a big play, he’s excited. When one of Core’s teammates creates a big play, he’s celebrating with them. Even when something does not go right, Core is also showing emotion and adapts to the situation accordingly.
Watching Core closely on Friday, there’s no doubt he needs to move up in the recruiting rankings. His physical attributes are apparent, and he is a true team-first player. Auburn is doing well to bring him to the Plains.